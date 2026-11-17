Star closer David Bednar has accepted the New York Yankees‘ one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, according to ESPN’s Alden González and multiple other reporters.

Via González on X: Source: “MIN C Ryan Jeffers and NYY RP David Bednar accepted the 1-year, $23.15M qualifying offer. Not accepting: SEA OF Randy Arozarena, CHC OF Seiya Suzuki, PIT 2B Brandon Lowe, BAL SP Trevor Rogers, SDP RP Adrian Morejon.”

David Bednar Accepts New York Yankees’ Qualifying Offer

Bednar will be back with the Yankees for at least one more season. The right-hander had an outstanding 2026 campaign, posting a 2.47 ERA with 35 saves and 76 strikeouts over 69 1/3 innings.

The Yankees acquired Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2025 trade deadline. He recorded a 2.19 ERA with 10 saves and 35 strikeouts for New York in 2025.

Bednar has also been lights-out for the Yankees in the postseason, recording a 1.00 ERA with two saves and 12 strikeouts over nine innings.

During the 2026 playoffs, the right-hander hurled three scoreless innings across three appearances.

More About David Bednar

The San Diego Padres selected Bednar in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Lafayette College.

Bednar made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2019.

The Padres traded Bednar to the Pirates in a blockbuster, three-way trade that involved the New York Mets in Jan. 2021.

Bednar immediately became a star with the Pirates, posting a 2.23 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings in 2021.

He represented the Pirates in the 2022 and 2023 All-Star Games.

Bednar had an uncharacteristically bad season in 2024, posting a 5.77 ERA, but bounced back with a strong 2025 season with the Pirates and Yankees, posting a 2.30 ERA.

The Pirates received catchers Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez in the Bednar deal.

In his eight MLB seasons, Bednar sports a career 3.03 ERA with 146 saves and 465 strikeouts over 386 2/3 innings.