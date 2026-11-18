The New York Yankees have a lot of decisions to make regarding their future and how to contend for the MLB’s top World Series prize. Another disappointing season ended against the Tampa Bay Rays with an early postseason exit to fall short of the World Series. Many changes will come to the lineup, but Spencer Jones was expected to be the everyday starting center fielder after last season.

The New York Daily News revealed why this is not a given:

“The 25-year-old played all three outfield positions as a rookie in 2026, and he debuted with a fairly strong defensive reputation as a prospect. However, Jones’ initial big league sampling didn’t match that rep, and he was especially wobbly in center field, tallying -4 Defensive Runs Saved, -4 Outs Above Average and a Fielding Run Value of -3 over 315.1 innings. At the GM Meetings, Brian Cashman said that Jones is “capable” of playing center, but that “he probably profiles better on [a] corner.” It was a notable comment, as the Yankees have the 2026 American League Platinum Glove winner, Cody Bellinger, in left and Aaron Judge in right, though the three-time MVP could have more DH days in his future after an injury-riddled year, depending on how the club’s roster shakes out.”

Jones is trusted more in left or right field, but the Yankees may not have any better options for center field. Judge and Bellinger moving to center would be a bold move for the veterans. Giancarlo Stanton can only play as the DH to limit a relevant roster spot.

Examining Spencer Jones Yankees Role For 2027

Next season will still likely see Jones as an everyday hitter unless the Yankees find a path towards acquiring a star outfielder. Judge is going to split time between the right field spot and DH to limit his injury risks.

Bellinger is the best overall defender, but he was elite in left field last year to warrant keeping him in the same position. The Yankees are fully expected to let free agent Trent Grisham walk in free agency after his regression hurt them last season.

Jones is going to start in center field for most games and move to right when Judge needs to DH. However, this still requires more help for outfield depth. Jasson Dominguez is spending time playing international ball and hopes to get another Yankees chance, but fans have little faith in him.

Yankees Defense Remains Massive Problem

The past few years have seen the Yankees accused of not prioritizing defense and having it haunt them in big games. Ben Rice, Judge, Stanton, and Luis Garcia could all be argued as ideal players for the DH due to their defensive flaws or aging woes.

George Lombard made errors at a historic pace at shortstop last season and is expected to remain there. Garcia and Anthony Volpe may be tasked with playing new positions since the second base spot is now open.

Adding issues to the outfield with Jones playing out of his natural position and Judge’s uncertainty could create more chaos. Only two or three positions see Yankees fans trusting the players to avoid making terrible defensive mistakes.