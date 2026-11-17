The New York Yankees were once again a top team during the regular season.

However, New York also disappointed yet again during the postseason. This is because they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

With how this postseason went for New York, they should be a very busy team this offseason.

Former New York Yankees 6-Year Pitcher Still a Free Agent

With the offseason here, a former Yankees pitcher is still looking for his next home in free agency.

This is because former New York pitcher Jordan Montgomery is still a free agent at this stage of the offseason.

“LHP Jordan Montgomery elected free agency,” MLB.com reported on Oct. 29.

Montgomery still being a free agent comes after he spent the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.

In 13 games this campaign for Texas, Montgomery posted a 1-0 record, a 4.15 ERA, and 20 strikeouts. This was after he did not pitch during the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Looking Back at Montgomery’s Time With the Yankees

The Yankees selected Montgomery in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft, 122nd overall.

From there, Montgomery spent each of his first six MLB seasons from 2017 to 2022 as a member of the Yankees.

In 98 games over six seasons with New York, Montgomery posted a 22-20 record, a 3.94 ERA, and 478 strikeouts. Montgomery had a 3.88 ERA or lower in four out of his six seasons in New York.

Montgomery’s time with the Yankees ended during the 2022 season. This is because Montgomery was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader and cash.

Looking at Montgomery’s Career

Since being traded by the Yankees, Montgomery has had stints with the Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Rangers (twice).

Overall, Montgomery has had a solid career as a starting pitcher.

In 179 career MLB games over nine seasons, Montgomery has posted a 47-41 record, a 4.03 ERA, and 808 strikeouts.

Montgomery also won the World Series with the Rangers in 2023. In 11 games that season for Texas, he had a 4-2 record, a 2.79 ERA, and 58 strikeouts.

It will now be interesting to see where Montgomery ends up landing as he remains a free agent. Teams looking for experienced pitching depth could consider taking a chance on the former Yankees pitcher.