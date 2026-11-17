The New York Yankees are interested in bringing right-handed reliever Jonathan Loáisiga back to New York.

According to NJ.com’s Randy Miller, the Yankees have offered the nine-year MLB veteran a contract. The offer is believed to be a one-year deal worth more than his other reported offer of one year, $5 million from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miller added that Loáisiga is looking for a three-year contract in the $18-$20 million range.

New York Yankees Offer Contract to Jonathan Loáisiga

The Yankees need bullpen arms, as the team entered the offseason with six free agent relievers: David Bednar, Tim Hill, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, Paul Blackburn and Michael Fulmer.

New York recently re-signed Hill to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, but Brian Cashman still needs to do much more to ensure the bullpen isn’t a disaster in 2027. The Yankees extended Bednar a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, but he will likely decline it.

The Yankees could use a bullpen arm like Loáisiga given all of the team’s free agent relievers. However, since he is looking for a three-year contract, it’s unlikely he will accept New York’s one-year offer.

Looking at Former New York Yankees RHP Jonathan Loáisiga

Loáisiga, 32, is a Nicaraguan native. He made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2018.

Loáisiga pitched for the Yankees from 2018-25. He posted a 3.54 ERA with 232 strikeouts and 82 walks over 249 1/3 innings with New York.

The right-hander dealt with various injuries over his final few seasons with New York. He made just 50 appearances for the club from 2023-25.

After the 2025 season, Loáisiga signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Loáisiga had the best season of his career with Arizona in 2026, posting 2.7 bWAR and a 2.42 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 13 walks over 67 innings.

Loáisiga may not collect many strikeouts, but he is elite in pretty much every other facet of being an MLB pitcher. He has an electric fastball that averaged 97.8 mph this year. The right-hander had a 31.7% hard-hit rate (92nd percentile) and a 55.8% ground-ball rate (95th percentile) during the 2026 season.

As a 32-year-old, Loáisiga might have a tough time finding a three-year deal, especially given his injury history. But if the Yankees want him back, they might have to compromise and give him a two-year contract offer. It’ll be interesting to see if Loáisiga decides to wait until after the lockout to sign a contract if he doesn’t receive a multi-year offer.