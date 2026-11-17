The New York Yankees have developed some quality players in recent years, but they have one development story that has been a letdown.

Luis Gil, the right-handed starting pitcher, was a gem early on. He won American League Rookie of the Year honors.

But since then, Gil hasn’t been the same. He hasn’t matched the level he reached early in his time in the major leagues.

And because of that, there’s a chance Gil won’t even be on the Yankees’ roster by the end of this week.

Yankees Face Luis Gil Decision

The reason Gil’s roster spot is in jeopardy this week is the deadline to tender contracts: Friday, Nov. 20.

That means any players who are pre-arbitration or arbitration-eligible have to be offered a contract by their team by Friday. Nothing has to be signed, but the offer has to be there.

CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa explains it like this: “It is the deadline for teams to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. The player does not have to sign by Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, but he must be offered a contract. If he’s not, the player is considered non-tendered and immediately becomes a free agent.”

The Yankees could look to trade Gil this week in the lead-up to that deadline, because that’d be better than giving him up for nothing.

But if the Yanks don’t find a trade partner, it’s not clear they have great incentive to keep Gil.

“The American League Rookie of the Year in 2024, Gil has battled injuries and ineffectiveness in the two seasons since,” Axisa writes. “The swing-and-miss rate on his fastball went from an elite 28.5% in 2024 to a below-average 18.8% in 2025 and 17.4% in 2026. Gil, 28, spent time in Triple-A this past season and the Yankees moved him into the bullpen late in the year, where the results were so-so. The salary projection is a pittance, particularly for a team with New York’s payroll, though Gil is now out of minor-league options (he must pass through waivers to go to Triple-A) and doesn’t have an obvious role. Because he is a pitcher and breathing, and also has a major award win in the not-too-distant past, the Yankees might be able to find a trade partner this week. If not, Gil is a definite non-tender candidate.”

It’d certainly be a disappointing ending in the Bronx.

Option Problem

As Axisa notes, Gil is out of minor-league options. That’s what brings the Yankees to this decision point.

If he could still be sent down to Triple-A no problem, then the Yanks could keep him. But the lack of options — the official designation for sending a player down — means the Yankees would mostly be stuck with Gil if they can’t move him.

The non-tender deadline puts pressure on New York to make a call on Gil this week, one way or another.