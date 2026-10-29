Brewers’ Pat Murphy Goes Viral for Taking Shot at Yankees After World Series Win

For the first time in franchise history, the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Milwaukee was the best team in the majors all year long, finishing the regular season with the best record and losing just two games in the postseason.

And the best part of all? They did it by playing an old-school style of baseball. Milwaukee built a deep roster of players who worked long at-bats, got on base, and played clean defense. They also kept their payroll just over $146 million, ranking 19th in MLB.

Pat Murphy Trolls the Yankees

A clip of Brewers manager Pat Murphy talking with former New York Yankees player Jake Bauers went viral on social media as Milwaukee celebrated on the field. Bauers had a career year with the Brewers.

Murphy was talking about the money Bauers was about to make and made sure to take a jab at the Yankees’ style of baseball compared to the Brewers’.

“You’re gonna be a rich [explicit]. Just remember when you’re on that horse [explicit] Yankee team and you’re all playing for yourselves… just remember this is the way we used to do it,” Murphy said.

Pat Murphy gave some Yankees-related advice to Jake Bauers following the Brewers’ World Series triumph. (Bauers is entering free agency). Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/iAcBYu2ekh — Yanks Go Yard (@YanksGoYardFS) October 29, 2026

MLB Fans React on Social Media

With the video going viral across social media and several accounts posting it, MLB fans reacted to Murphy taking a jab at the Yankees, who have won 27 World Series titles but haven’t won one in 17 years.

“Yanks fan here. I love it and hope it’s on a loop wherever Cashman consumes his news/social media,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “as a life long Yankee fan, I hate to admit that Murphy is correct.”

Another person wrote, “well thats the best quote ever.”

“Us Yankees fans couldn’t agree more,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “As a yanks fan, I’m not even bothered by this. Most of us just agree with him and want actual change.”

Bauers’ Tenure With the Yankees

If you want to see what a polar opposite looks like. Here’s how Bauers’ short-lived stint with the Yankees compared to his time in Milwaukee.

In 2023, Bauers appeared in 84 games with New York and hit just .202, recording 49 hits, 12 home runs and 30 RBIs.

He joined Milwaukee in 2024 and was effective in his first two seasons, but he burst onto the scene in 2026. Bauers appeared in 144 games, hit .266 and tallied 127 hits, 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. He also played a massive role in the team’s playoff success, even earning NLCS MVP honors when the Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.