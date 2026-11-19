NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the home opener against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.
Despite losing the East, the Yankees had the second-best record in the American League this year. They hosted the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card round.
The Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium. Then, the Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.
So far, the Yankees’ biggest move of the offseason was extending David Bednar a $23.15 million qualifying offer, which the star closer accepted. New York also re-signed left-hander Tim Hill.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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