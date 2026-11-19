The New York Yankees have agreed to a minor-league deal with switch-hitting outfielder Allan Castro, according to his transactions log.

Castro, 23, became a free agent at the end of the 2026 season after being with the Boston Red Sox organization since 2019.

New York Yankees Sign Outfielder Allan Castro

The New York Daily News Sports’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “The #Yankees signed switch-hitting outfielder Allan Castro to a minor league deal, per their transaction log. The 23-year-old former #RedSox prospect hit 15 HR with a .722 OPS at Triple-A last year.”

Castro is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He is six-feet, one inch tall and throws right-handed.

Looking at Allan Castro’s Career

Castro signed his first professional deal with the Red Sox on July 2, 2019.

The outfielder reached Triple-A for the first time in his career this year.

In 119 games at Triple-A Worcester, Castro slashed .252/.325/.397 with 15 home runs, 77 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Over his minor-league career, Castro has hit .251/.346/.404 with 5o home runs, 257 RBI and 82 stole bases in 541 games.

MLB Pipeline ranked Castro as Boston’s No. 14 overall prospect in 2024 and No. 22 in 2025.

Castro is a solid defensive center fielder with an average arm, according to MLB Pipeline.

Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.

Despite losing the East, the Yankees had the second-best record in the American League this year. They hosted the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card round.

The Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium. Then, the Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

So far, the Yankees’ biggest move of the offseason was extending David Bednar a $23.15 million qualifying offer, which the star closer accepted. New York also re-signed left-hander Tim Hill.