Hi, Subscriber

Ex-New York Yankees Catcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Ben Rortvedt #38 of the New York Yankees swings at a pitch during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The ALCS between Tampa Bay and Cleveland is tied 2-2.

Amid the ALCS, a former Yankees catcher suddenly became a free agent.

Former New York Yankees Catcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Postseason

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Ben Rortvedt #38 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Former Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt elected free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers outrighted him to Triple-A in early September, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“C Ben Rortvedt elected free agency.”

Looking at Former New York Yankees Catcher Ben Rortvedt

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Ben Rortvedt #38 of the New York Yankees reacts while running to first during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt, 29, from the New York Mets at this year’s trade deadline.

Rortvedt went 5-for-27 with one RBI for the Dodgers this year.

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rortvedt spent most of the season in Triple-A and didn’t appear in a single big-league game with the Mets.

The Dodgers traded for Rortvedt, 28, at last year’s trade deadline.

Wild Card Series - Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of game two of National League Wild Card Series at Dodger Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In 18 regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2025, the catcher hit .224/.309/.327 with one home and four RBI.

He collected three hits, two runs and an RBI in seven at-bats for the Dodgers during last year’s playoffs.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a two-run RBI double against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on September 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Dodgers won the game 13-7. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Rortvedt made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins.

He spent the 2023 season with the Yankees, the 2024 season with the Rays, and then last year with the Rays and Dodgers.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Ex-New York Yankees Catcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x