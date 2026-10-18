NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Ben Rortvedt #38 of the New York Yankees swings at a pitch during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.
He spent the 2023 season with the Yankees, the 2024 season with the Rays, and then last year with the Rays and Dodgers.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A former New York Yankees catcher suddenly became a free agent amid the American League Championship Series.
Ex-New York Yankees Catcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs