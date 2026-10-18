Ex-New York Yankees Catcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

The ALCS between Tampa Bay and Cleveland is tied 2-2.

Amid the ALCS, a former Yankees catcher suddenly became a free agent.

Former New York Yankees Catcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Postseason

Former Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt elected free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers outrighted him to Triple-A in early September, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“C Ben Rortvedt elected free agency.”

Looking at Former New York Yankees Catcher Ben Rortvedt

The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt, 29, from the New York Mets at this year’s trade deadline.

Rortvedt went 5-for-27 with one RBI for the Dodgers this year.

Rortvedt spent most of the season in Triple-A and didn’t appear in a single big-league game with the Mets.

The Dodgers traded for Rortvedt, 28, at last year’s trade deadline.

In 18 regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2025, the catcher hit .224/.309/.327 with one home and four RBI.

He collected three hits, two runs and an RBI in seven at-bats for the Dodgers during last year’s playoffs.

Rortvedt made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins.

He spent the 2023 season with the Yankees, the 2024 season with the Rays, and then last year with the Rays and Dodgers.