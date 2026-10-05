New York Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Makes Personal Announcement

The New York Yankees are set to take the field on Monday night for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tuning into all the action as part of the NBC Sports crew, as well as being a Yankees legend, has been former right-handed pitcher CC Sabathia.

Sabathia recently had his Yankees jersey No. 52 retired during the final weekend of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles. He spent 11 of his 19 years in MLB with the Yankees.

Sabathia Makes Personal Announcement

On Monday, amid all of his recent success, Sabathia shared some extremely positive personal news on social media, revealing that he is now 11 years sober.

“11 years sober! One of the best decisions I ever made on this day in 2015,” Sabathia posted on X. “Grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way to regain control and wake up every day a better version of myself as a father, husband, and friend. For anyone out there battling, just know you’re not alone and please speak up. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

11 years sober! One of the best decisions I ever made on this day in 2015. Grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way to regain control and wake up every day a better version of myself as a father, husband, and friend. For anyone out there battling, just know you’re not alone and please speak up. There is a light at the end of the tunnel 🙏🏾 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) October 5, 2026

Congratulations Pour In for Sabathia

MLB fans gathered to congratulate Sabathia on the tremendous achievement after he shared the news.

“Congrats CC! Very happy for you and you look great. Go Yanks!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Congrats CC, awesome to hear!!!!”

Another person wrote, “Congrats CC! Great milestone, here’s to many more.”

“Congratulations. Hated seeing you on the bump against the Sox. But this accomplishment is much bigger than baseball,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Congrats legend!”