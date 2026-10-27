New York Yankees Named Best Trade Destination for Brewers Star Catcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an important offseason. After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, New York should be on the hunt for new talent this offseason.

One of the Yankees’ most notable needs heading into the offseason is an upgrade at the catcher position. They failed to address this need ahead of this year’s trade deadline. Thus, they should be aiming to bring in a new catcher this offseason.

Due to this, the Yankees are now being connected to one of baseball’s top trade candidates from the Milwaukee Brewers with the offseason approaching.

New York Yankees Named Best Trade Destination for Brewers Superstar

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline named the Yankees as the best trade destination for Brewers superstar catcher William Contreras this offseason.

“Robert Murray already linked Contreras to New York — the same team that was mentioned frequently in conversations around Adley Rutschman, Hunter Goodman and Ryan Jeffers at the trade deadline. Austin Wells was a horror show at the plate last season and New York lacks viable alternatives at catcher. Contreras will be an expiring contract, but the Yankees are lucrative enough to eventually extend him. Plus, there’s a good chance Wells is less disastrous in a platoon role,” Kline wrote.

With the Yankees needing a boost at catcher, it would make all the sense in the world for them to target Contreras. He would be a massive addition to their roster if acquired. This is because he is a legitimate star and has been one of baseball’s best catchers for a while now.

There is also a good chance that Contreras could be moved this offseason. This is because he will be entering the final season of his contract in 2027. Thus, the Brewers could look to sell high on him this offseason instead of running the risk of losing him for nothing after next season. Thus, the Yankees should be keeping an eye on him.

Looking at Contreras

Contreras was very good for the Brewers this season. In 147 games, he recorded 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .270 batting average. This is after the two-time Silver Slugger winner and three-time All-Star posted 17 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .260 batting average in 150 games for Milwaukee in 2025.

With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for a team like the Yankees. It will be interesting to see if they pursue him this offseason from here. They should, as he would significantly boost their roster.