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Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gives Blunt Response to Game 3 Benching

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were swept out of the ALDS on Wednesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the starting lineup. Anthony Volpe started in his place.

Chisholm entered the game off the bench and went 0-for-2, including a groundout in the ninth inning. He finished the postseason hitless in eight at-bats. After the game, he faced the media and offered one of the more striking moments of the night.

Chisholm Gives Telling Response

A reporter asked Chisholm why the Yankees were unable to beat the Rays. His response was two words.

“No comment,” Chisholm said.

When the next question came, asking about his reaction when he found out he was on the bench, he cut it off.

“No comment, next,” Chisholm said.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning of game two of the doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Chisholm Was Not Told He Was Being Benched

The decision to sit Chisholm for Game 3 added another layer. When asked whether Aaron Boone spoke to him about the lineup change beforehand, Chisholm indicated he was not given a heads-up.

“I always prefer a conversation,” Chisholm said. “So I would have liked to know what I’m walking into.”

The comment carried a quiet edge. Chisholm has been vocal about wanting to compete, and learning he was out of the lineup for an elimination game without a direct conversation clearly did not sit well.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees
Getty(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

Chisholm is headed for free agency. His three years in pinstripes produced an All-Star selection, a Silver Slugger, and three consecutive ALDS exits. Whether Wednesday was his last game as a Yankee remains to be seen.

The “no comment” will linger. Sometimes the most honest answer is the one a player refuses to give.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gives Blunt Response to Game 3 Benching

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