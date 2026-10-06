Hi, Subscriber

Yankees Have Reason for Optimism Ahead of Must-Win Rays Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on
Getty
The New York Yankees announced a decision involving a 6-foot-4 pitcher as they prepare to open their upcoming series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The New York Yankees are a loss away from watching their season end. The Tampa Bay Rays hold a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series after back-to-back wins at Tropicana Field. Drew Rasmussen shut them out in Game 1. Four errors helped bury them in Game 2.

The series shifts to Yankee Stadium on Wednesday for Game 3, and the Yankees need a lifeline.

The Yankees May Have a Lifeline

Max Fried will start Game 3 on six days of rest.

The left-hander is 3-1 against Tampa Bay across five starts since signing with New York.

His most recent outing for the Yankees came in the Wild Card round, when he held the Red Sox to one run across six innings in Game 2. That performance came on the same mound he will pitch on Wednesday.

Fried posted a 2.80 ERA across 112 2/3 innings during the regular season while missing time with a left elbow bone bruise. His 104 strikeouts were modest by ace standards, but strikeouts have never been the foundation of what makes him effective.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning during game two of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

What the Matchup Looks Like on Paper

The Rays posted the lowest strikeout rate in baseball this season at 18.8 percent. They put the ball in play constantly and create pressure with speed and situational contact.

Opposing hitters barreled just 2.4 percent of the balls they put in play against Fried this season, and his groundball numbers ranked among the best in the league. Tampa Bay’s offense also performed worse against left-handed pitching throughout the regular season.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

The numbers suggest the matchup bodes well for Fried. That does not guarantee anything. The Yankees defense still has to hold up behind him, and the offense still has to score.

Wednesday will tell the rest.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

0 Comments

Yankees Have Reason for Optimism Ahead of Must-Win Rays Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x