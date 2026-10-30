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4-Time All-Star Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an out in the seventh inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies’ season ended with a loss to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Now, after having weeks to reflect on how they want to move forward with their roster construction, the offseason has officially begun.

On Thursday, less than 24 hours after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays, eight Phillies players officially elected free agency and hit the open market.

4-Time All-Star Becomes Phillies Free Agent

One of those players was four-time All-Star Luis Arraez. The Phillies acquired Arraez the midseason trade deadline to bolster their World Series chances.

However, he suffered an injury during the final week of the regular season and missed the Wild Card Series.

The quiet period has now begun, giving teams five days to negotiate with their own free agents. Starting Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. ET, players can begin negotiating with other teams around the league.

If Philadelphia wants to bring Arraez back, the team will have the next few days to work toward a deal before he can entertain offers from other clubs. Given his ability to get on base, he could draw significant interest around the league.

Via Phillies Tailgate: “The following players elected free agency: LHP Jose Alvarado, LHP Brooks Raley, LHP Nestor Cortes, 2B Luis Arraez, 3B Alec Bohm, OF Adolis Garcia, INF/OF Edmundo Sosa. The Phillies 40-Man Roster is now at 32.”

Looking at Arraez

A multi-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and three-time batting champion. Arraez has built his career on being one of the most consistent hitters in baseball.

In 2026, splitting time between the San Francisco Giants and Phillies, he hit .310 with 185 hits, six home runs and 64 RBIs.

Across his eight-season career with five different teams, Arraez owns a .316 batting average, with 3,840 at-bats and nearly 1,000 games played.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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4-Time All-Star Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

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