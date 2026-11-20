The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off another season where they had a talented roster (but fell short in the playoffs).

Their most recent game was on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Post

On Friday, Bryce Harper made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Ayeeee maaannn👋🏼”

There were over 17,000 likes on his post in one hour.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Kayla Harper: “just a couple of guys and their crop tops”

Ian Desmond: “That’s a father figure of I ever seen one”

Shane Wallen: “AYYYYEEE MAAAAANNNN!!! 💪🏼”

@srvarner6: “Yes bringing back the crop tops for dudes!!!!”

Looking At Harper

Harper was the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals before signing with the Phillies.

The two-time MVP is going into his 9th year with the Phillies.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies last reached the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to the Houston Astros.

They are coming off a year where they were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.