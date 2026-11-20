PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off another season where they had a talented roster (but fell short in the playoffs).
Their most recent game was on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.
Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Post
There were over 17,000 likes on his post in one hour.
Comments On His Post
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:
Kayla Harper: “just a couple of guys and their crop tops”
Ian Desmond: “That’s a father figure of I ever seen one”
Shane Wallen: “AYYYYEEE MAAAAANNNN!!! 💪🏼”
@srvarner6: “Yes bringing back the crop tops for dudes!!!!”
Looking At Harper
Harper was the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.
He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals before signing with the Phillies.
The two-time MVP is going into his 9th year with the Phillies.
Looking At The Phillies Right Now
The Phillies last reached the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to the Houston Astros.
They are coming off a year where they were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off another season where they had a talented roster (but fell short in the playoffs).Their most recent game was on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out PostOn Friday, Bryce Harper made a post to Instagram.He wrote: […]
Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Post Amid Free Agency