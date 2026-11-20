The Philadelphia Phillies have high hopes for top infield prospect Aidan Miller, who could compete for the starting third base role in Spring Training.

If he lands it, the 2023 first-round pick will join a lineup that includes two of the game’s premier sluggers: Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Miller crossed paths with the two superstars in Spring Training last year and was left with an immediate impression.

“I tried to pick their brains in Spring Training and watch all their tee routines when I couldn’t hit,” Miller told NEXTPredict. “I tried to be in the cage as much as I could just to see what they do. They’re the ultimate pros. They have been in the game for so long. They know their swings and their bodies so well. They know what dials them in every single day to be ready for the game. They never take a rep off. It’s fun to be a fly on the wall and watch those guys hit.”

Schwarber is fresh off a Silver Slugger Award after hitting .232 with 45 home runs, 97 RBIs and an OPS of .857 in 2026.

Miller said he asked for hitting advice from Schwarber, and the veteran couldn’t have been more accommodating.

“Schwarber, when he was in the cage doing a tee drill, I asked him why he was doing that and he gave me a whole breakdown,” Miller said. “He stopped his hitting routine just to talk to me. As a fan of the game, it’s so cool to see that. He’s such a great, humble guy. He is incredible to be around and he wants everyone to be better. That’s what you need on a winning team.”

Miller Aiming To Make Big Leagues In Spring Training

It was almost a fully lost season for Miller in 2026, as a back injury kept him out of all but four regular season games.

However, MIller was able to play in the Arizona Fall League in October and November, and shined there, leading the league in on-base percentage at a sparkling .557 clip.

“I have a good routine and I know what gets me ready for the game with my back,” Miller said. “It’s not even a thought in the back of my mind when I go out there and play. It’s really nice to be able to do that, be able to go out there and play pain free.”

There has been a lot of chatter that Miller will have an inside track at claiming the third base job in Spring Training, but he is not counting on being handed the role.

“It’s really trying to take it one day at a time and see what happens,” Miller said. “If it does, that’s awesome. But if it doesn’t, I’ll be OK as well. I’m taking it day by day, and I’ll trust God’s plan.”

Miller said he’s unsure if losing so many at-bats in 2026 will hinder his chances at claiming the spot.

“It’s not really up to me,” Miller said. “That’s ultimately their decision. We’ll see what happens.”