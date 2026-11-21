The Philadelphia Phillies reached a key roster deadline on Friday and were forced to make some tough decisions.

Friday, Nov. 20 marked MLB’s non-tender deadline. That’s the day when players who are arbitration-eligible can be sent to free agency for the last time if a team doesn’t want to retain them for the next season.

The Phillies had a number of players to make choices on, but one final decision stands out more than the rest: Bryan De La Cruz.

De La Cruz hit .280 this past season in limited action. He is no longer under contract with the Phillies, though.

Phillies Part Ways With .280 Hitter

The Phillies have non-tendered De La Cruz on Friday.

Multiple Phillies reporters shared the news on X after the 5 p.m. ET deadline.

He was one of four players non-tendered by the Phillies, who also made a trade around the deadline, shared by The Athletic’s Matt Gelb:

The Phillies traded for White Sox righty Jordan Leasure, who is out for the 2027 season after elbow surgery. They have four non-tenders — Bryan De La Cruz, Brett Harris, Moises Chace and Andrew Hoffmann. Chace, who had elbow surgery in May 2025, could return on minors deal. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) November 20, 2026

Of the group, De La Cruz seems the one with the most MLB-able skillset at this present moment.

Bryan De La Cruz Stats

De La Cruz joined the Phillies for the first time in 2026.

He played in 34 games and got 75 at bats overall. He was 21-for-75, a .280 average. De La Cruz had four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI.

He struck out in less than a quarter of his at bats, a pretty good ratio for a lanky hitter with some power.

De La Cruz is a career .252 hitter through time with the Marlins, Pirates, Braves and now Phillies.

He’s a negative defender, though, so for De La Cruz to stick around in the major leagues, he has to really, really hit.

A .280 average in a small sample size should draw some interest from elsewhere in the majors, at the very least with a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training.

That could even come from the Phillies, but for now, they’ve parted ways, and De La Cruz heads to the free agent market.