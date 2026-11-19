The Philadelphia Phillies have plenty of important decisions to make this offseason, but one of their most encouraging developments might involve a player who missed much of the 2026 season.

Top infield prospect Aidan Miller is finally healthy after a frustrating battle with a back injury that wiped out nearly his entire minor-league campaign.

Better yet, the 22-year-old finished the year looking like the promising young hitter Philadelphia hopes will eventually become a major contributor.

Miller recently spoke with Jack Vita of The Philadelphia Inquirer about his recovery, his impressive performance in the Arizona Fall League and his hopes of reaching the majors in 2027.

With Alec Bohm entering free agency, the Phillies could have an opening at third base.

That’s an encouraging reversal from earlier this year, when Miller’s lingering back problems complicated the Phillies’ plans for the position.

Aidan Miller Delivers Encouraging Injury Update After Difficult 2026

After dealing with back problems dating to late 2025, Miller missed virtually the entire 2026 minor-league regular season.

He underwent a radiofrequency ablation procedure in June to address pain and inflammation in his lower back, according to MLB.com.

The injury prevented him from playing until September, when he returned for a handful of games with Clearwater and Double-A Reading.

Miller then joined the Arizona Fall League, where he made the most of his opportunity to regain valuable playing time.

In 16 games, he hit .327 with a remarkable .557 on-base percentage, seven stolen bases and six extra-base hits.

Those numbers provide a glimpse into Miller’s potential and why the Phillies have reason to be excited about the young infielder.

Most importantly, he emerged from the experience feeling healthy.

In Vita’s November 19 interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Miller said, “I feel amazing, man.”

He also said that the injury feels like something he can finally put behind him as he prepares for next season.

Phillies Could Have Major Decision to Make at Third Base

Miller’s recovery comes at an interesting time for Philadelphia.

Bohm is entering free agency, potentially leaving the Phillies searching for a new starting third baseman.

The club could explore outside options, but Miller’s progress offers an internal option.

According to Vita, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated during last week’s general manager meetings that Miller could compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Miller was drafted as a shortstop, but he spent time at third base during the Arizona Fall League and told The Inquirer that the position feels natural to him.

He also acknowledged that there are still adjustments to make defensively.

There is obviously some risk with Miller. He has yet to face major league pitching, nor has he played third base at the major league level.

Still, his potential is sky-high, and with his seemingly improved health, he could become a key contributor for the Phillies in 2027.

For a team that is searching for some answers and some kind of spark to propel it deeper into the playoffs, Miller could be exactly what they are looking for.

Whether he makes the opening day roster or the Phillies ultimately look for a more proven option elsewhere, they have to feel good about having one of their top prospects back on the field.