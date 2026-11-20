Friday, November 20, is an important day across Major League Baseball, as it’s the ‘non-tender’ deadline.

Teams have until 5 P.M. EST to make contract decisions for various players.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, their biggest decision regards outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Reports have surfaced early on Friday morning that the Phillies are expected to make a very notable Brandon Marsh decision.

More MLB on Heavy: Top Phillies Prospect Details Memorable Kyle Schwarber Interaction

Brandon Marsh Expected to Avoid Arbitration

Per @jonmorosi, the “Phillies plan to tender Brandon Marsh a contract today, as expected.”

According to MLBTR.com, Marsh is expected to earn an $8.3 million salary in 2027. That is, of course, subject to change based on what the Phillies and Marsh agree on, but the expectation is that his contract will be around that range.

Marsh, 28, made the MLB All-Star team for the first time in 2026, and while his production slipped down the stretch of the season, Marsh still put up solid numbers, especially for his career standards.

Across 524 at-bats in 2026, Marsh batted .260 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, and an OPS+ of 90.

He also played in 155 games for the Phillies, which also makes him valuable.

Now, to be very clear, his potentially avoiding arbitration doesn’t grant Marsh immunity from a trade, but rather just ensures his spot on the roster for now. However, that being said, if the Phillies extend him a one-year offer for around $8 million, that’s a clear indication of commitment.

More MLB on Heavy: BREAKING: Chicago White Sox Trade Luis Castillo, Davis Martin to Rockies in Major Offseason Deal