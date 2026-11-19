The Philadelphia Phillies have had a slow start to the offseason, at least in terms of player acquisition. They have not made any substantial moves this offseason, and their roster still has plenty of holes.

The Phillies are trying to make the most of their rapidly closing World Series window, and signing another impact bat would help. One player the Phillies have shown plenty of interest in is Japanese third baseman Teruaki Sato. He is the best player available on the international market, and many expect him to be an impact bat in MLB.

The Phillies are expected to let Alec Bohm walk in free agency, opening a spot at third base. Sato is expected to be their main target to fill the role. According to Patrick Gordon, the Phillies are making a “serious” push for Sato. A source in the NPB also indicated that the Phillies have had more contact with Sato than any other club.

In the past, the Phillies have not been active in signing Japanese players. However, seeing some of the players who have come over in recent years (Ohtani, Yamamoto, Murakami), the Phillies would be foolish not to dip their toe in that water.

Sato Could Be The Missing Piece

Sato could be an impact bat in the middle of the Phillies lineup. Last season in the Japan Central League, Sato hit .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs. Those numbers were good enough for the Triple Crown. Interestingly enough, the last player to win the NPB Triple Crown was Murakami, who signed with the Chicago White Sox last offseason.

The 27-year-old Sato is entering the prime of his career, and his skills should translate to MLB. The only issue with his offensive profile is his strikeout rate. Sato struck out 164 times in 614 plate appearances, a 26.7% strikeout rate. His swing-and-miss issue will only get attacked more against better MLB pitchers. However, the Phillies just hired Peter Fatse, and helping Sato with his approach could be one of his first tasks.

Sato not only plays third base, but he also has corner outfield experience. That gives the Phillies flexibility to move him around if they can acquire other impact players. The transition to MLB won’t be easy for Sato, but based on how his Japanese counterparts have done in the past, it is a risk the Phillies should take.