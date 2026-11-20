Free-agent Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado has had a rough last couple of seasons.

Now a free agent after six seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, he is generating some serious interest on the open market.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, several unknown teams are “seemingly willing” to look past his 2025 suspension and poor 2026 performance.

In fact, he is getting interest as a potential high-leverage reliever. The left-hander is coming off a 5.86 ERA in 2026.

More On Former Philadelphia Phillies Free-Agent Reliever José Alvarado

The Tampa Bay Rays signed Alvarado as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2012. He debuted with the Rays in 2017 and had an impressive rookie season, posting a 3.64 ERA over 35 games. He broke out in 2018, pitching to an impressive 2.39 ERA in 70 games.

However, his next two seasons were disappointing. After the 2020 season, the Rays traded Alvarado in a three-team deal to the Phillies. The Phillies sent Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who sent two minor leaguers to Tampa Bay.

Alvarado would prove to be a force to be reckoned with for Philadelphia’s bullpen, recording an above-average ERA from 2021 to 2025. This included a 2023 season that saw him have a 1.74 ERA in 42 regular-season games and a 1.13 ERA in eight postseason games.

However, in 2025, he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance. His down season in 2026 may have sealed his fate in Philadelphia. However, his big fastball is intriguing enough for teams to keep Alvarado on their radar this offseason.

His four-seam fastball at 97.8 mph is second among free agent relievers, just behind Adrián Morejón. Entering his age-32 season, his best days may not be behind him quite yet.

What’s Next for the Team’s Bullpen?

Alvarado’s departure would likely not alter Philadelphia’s offseason plans that much. He was already on the outs with the organization and didn’t appear in the postseason despite his inclusion on the playoff roster.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has openly said left-handed relief pitching is on his offseason wish list. While it would be nice to get a high-leverage left-hander behind dominant closer Jhoan Duran, it may not be realistic.

This is especially true considering the needs the team has in the lineup. Kyle Backhus, Tanner Banks and Tim Mayza are the sole left-handed relievers remaining on the 40-man roster. That number could dwindle if the Phillies decide to non-tender Banks, who is arbitration-eligible.

While Morejón is likely a pipe dream, Sean Newcomb, Alex Vesia or A.J. Minter could be quality arms for less than a $10 million AAV.

One thing is for certain: the Phillies will need to replace what Alvarado brought to the team in previous seasons this offseason.