The Philadelphia Phillies are searching for ways to strengthen their bullpen this offseason, but they could face considerable competition for one of the top left-handed relievers on the free-agent market.

Former New York Mets pitcher A.J. Minter has attracted interest from Philadelphia and four other MLB teams, according to MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi.

In a November 16 post on X, Morosi identified the Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals as clubs showing interest in the 33-year-old southpaw.

Minter is coming off an impressive 2026 season split between the Mets and Minnesota Twins, finishing with a 2.56 ERA across 48 appearances.

The news comes as Philadelphia looks to strengthen a bullpen that struggled during the 2026 campaign. Minter gives president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski a potential target in free agency.

However, with at least four other teams interested, acquiring him might not be straightforward for the Phillies.

Phillies Among 5 Teams Interested in A.J. Minter

Minter has established himself as a reliable veteran reliever over his ten major league seasons, spending most of his career in the National League East.

The left-hander pitched for the Atlanta Braves from 2017 through 2024 before joining the Mets on a two-year, $22 million contract ahead of the 2025 season.

In July 2026, New York dealt Minter to Minnesota as part of its trade-deadline moves.

Despite changing teams, Minter maintained his effectiveness throughout the year. He recorded a 1.05 WHIP, 41 strikeouts, and just eight walks in 45⅔ innings.

Those numbers help explain the considerable interest in his services.

Morosi described Minter as one of the most popular left-handed relievers available, pointing specifically to his strong WHIP and strikeout-to-walk ratio.

There are some concerns, however.

Minter has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, including a lat injury that required surgery in 2025. His 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 2026 also represented a career low.

Nevertheless, his experience and ability to limit baserunners make him an appealing option for teams looking to strengthen their late-inning pitching.

The Phillies are apparently among several clubs that believe he could help.

Phillies Looking to Address Bullpen Concerns After 2026 Season

Philadelphia has already made clear that improving its bullpen will be a significant priority this winter.

During his October postseason review, Dombrowski acknowledged that the team needed to make changes following another disappointing playoff exit.

“I think we need to look at our bullpen,” Dombrowski said.

The Phillies have an established closer in Jhoan Duran, but building a reliable bridge to the ninth inning remains a concern.

Left-handed relief pitching is a particular area of need.

Philadelphia brought back veteran Tim Mayza on a one-year contract in October, but the organization has continued searching for additional options from that side of the mound.

The Phillies’ left-handed relievers combined for a 4.58 ERA during the 2026 season, ranking third-worst in MLB.

Adding Minter could give the Phillies a dangerous one-two combo, reminiscent of Adrian Morejón and Mason Miller.

Minter’s familiarity with the NL East could be another advantage, considering his previous stops in Atlanta and New York.

For now, Morosi’s report establishes Philadelphia as one of several interested teams. There has been no confirmed agreement or indication that the Phillies are the favorites to sign him.

Still, as Dombrowski searches for ways to strengthen a bullpen that disappointed in 2026, Minter looks like a realistic free-agent target worth monitoring.