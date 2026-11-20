Friday, November 20, marks the ‘non-tender’ deadline across Major League Baseball. The Philadelphia Phillies have a handful of players who could be non-tendered, including left-handed reliever Tanner Banks.

Well, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Phillies and Banks are in agreement on a one-year, $1.3 million deal to avoid arbitration, meaning Banks will remain a member of the Phillies’ roster.

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Tanner Banks to Remain with Phillies

For now at least, Tanner Banks will remain a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 35-year-old Banks has played in parts of five MLB seasons, including the last two campaigns with the Phillies.

In 2026, Banks posted an ERA of 6.19 over 32 appearances (31 innings). His lack of production this past season definitely made him a non-tender candidate, but he did have a much better campaign in 2025 with Philadelphia, boasting a 3.07 ERA over 69 appearances, signaling that there is enough in his arsenal to keep him around.

NBCSports.com wrote (about Banks):

“Banks was a possible non-tender, but he’ll avoid that fate by accepting a modest $100,000 raise. Banks had a 6.19 ERA in a 2026 season in which he missed a couple of months with a forearm strain, but he did help his cause by allowing just two runs in 7 1/3 innings after returning in September. He has a career 3.97 ERA in five seasons divided evenly between the White Sox and Phillies.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Tanner Banks’ MLB Journey

Tanner Banks is somewhat of a ‘late’ MLB bloomer.

He didn’t make his MLB debut until age 30. The debut came with the Chicago White Sox, where he spent the first three seasons of his career.

He’s been with the Phillies for parts of the last three seasons, after joining the organization midway through the 2024 campaign.

Along with his 3.97 career ERA, Banks has also notched 277 strikeouts in 290 innings, and also holds a pWAR of 2.5. His lifetime ERA+ is 108, which is slightly above league-average for a reliever.

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