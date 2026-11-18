The Philadelphia Phillies had one of the most talented rosters in the MLB this past year.

That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Their last game was on October 1 at Truist Park in Georgia.

Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Phillies star Cristopher Sanchez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Grateful for the invitation from the Dominican National Army to the opening of their second Christmas baseball tournament. 🇩🇴”

There were over 11,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post: