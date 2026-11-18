ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Cristopher Sanchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies had one of the most talented rosters in the MLB this past year.
That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.
Their last game was on October 1 at Truist Park in Georgia.
Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out Heartfelt Post
This week, Phillies star Cristopher Sanchez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote (translated to English): “Grateful for the invitation from the Dominican National Army to the opening of their second Christmas baseball tournament. 🇩🇴”
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Philadelphia Phillies had one of the most talented rosters in the MLB this past year.That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.Their last game was on October 1 at Truist Park in Georgia.Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out Heartfelt PostThis week, Phillies star Cristopher Sanchez made […]
Philadelphia Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out Heartfelt Post