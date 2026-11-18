Teruaki Sato is one of the top available free agent bats for MLB teams to pursue despite never having played in Major League Baseball before.

Sato is a slugger from Japan, where he has starred in Nippon Professional Baseball and also in the World Baseball Classic.

This offseason, Sato has chosen to come stateside, and he was posted by his team, the Hanshin Tigers.

Now it’s just a matter of agreeing to a contract. A bunch of teams have been reported as interested, but the big update on Wednesday came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies in a way that should have their fanbase very excited.

Phillies Update on Teruaki Sato

A new article from Passan on Wednesday suggests that the Phillies could be the favorite for Sato.

Passan writes: “Sato is the best bat available in the class, ranking No. 2 in Kiley McDaniel’s free agent rankings, and has been the object of serious affection — perhaps none greater than the Philadelphia Phillies’ interest. He will do the best of the (Japanese) trio and could be signed before Thanksgiving.”

Passan’s language does suggest he could be speaking more about the Phillies’ side of the equation than Sato’s — but that could also mean Philadelphia is preparing the best offer for Sato.

ESPN’s top MLB insider Passan also broke down the reality facing Sato, which is that signing sooner rather than later seems to be in the cards.

“With the acknowledgement that nothing is guaranteed until the ink dries on a term sheet, nobody has more incentive to sign in the coming weeks than the three top Japanese players who want to join MLB next season: infielder/outfielder Teruaki Sato and right-handers Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh,” Passan writes. “Though all three typically would have a 45-day window to sign, MLB will not pause the posting system — which allows foreign players to join a team — and reopen it post-lockout. Which means if any of the three want to join MLB next season, they need to be signed before Dec. 2.”

So if the Phillies are going to get Sato, their fanbase will likely know it soon.

Teruaki Sato Would Be Logical Phillies Replacement

The Phillies are set to lose Alec Bohm as a free agent this offseason.

Sato would be a logical replacement. He’s a natural third baseman, and the corner infield role recently held by Bohm could be handed off to Sato.

The Phillies do have a lot of left-handed power already, but this free agent market is devoid of much right-handed hitting beyond Randy Arozarena. If the Phillies don’t get Arozarena, they can instead end up with Sato.