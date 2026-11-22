The Philadelphia Phillies need outfield help. While a right-handed bat like Randy Arozarena might make the most sense for the club due to the number of left-handed hitters in the lineup, the Phillies are still interested in a left-handed-hitting outfielder from the Boston Red Sox.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam, the Phillies are one of three teams doing “due diligence” on Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, a former All-Star.

Philadelphia Phillies Interested in Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran

Many in the league believe the Red Sox will trade Duran this offseason, according to Cotillo and McAdam. Boston’s signing of first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers makes a Duran trade even more likely.

With Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela, there isn’t much room for Duran to play regularly for Boston. The designated hitter spot is no longer an option, either, as Bauers and Willson Contreras will likely alternate at first and DH.

Looking at Jarren Duran

The Red Sox selected Duran in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of California State University.

He made his MLB debut with Boston in 2021.

After being a below-replacement-level player in 91 games from 2021-22, Duran posted 2.2 bWAR and a strong .295/.346/.482 slash line with eight home runs, 40 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

Duran then had a career year in 2024, posting 9.0 bWAR and a .285/.342/.492 slash line with 21 home runs, 48 doubles, 14 triples and 34 stolen bases while playing outstanding defense.

Duran took a step back at the plate in 2025 but still had a great season, posting 4.9 bWAR and a .256/.332/.442 slash line with 16 home runs, 41 doubles, 13 triples and 24 stolen bases.

The outfielder had a rough 2026 season, which is a big reason why Boston is looking to move on. This year, Duran posted 0.4 bWAR and a .207/.266/.361 slash line. On the bright side, he had a 20-20 season, hitting 20 home runs and stealing 21 bases.

Duran’s defense has also gotten worse, but he is still an above-average defender.

The outfielder is under contract through the 2028 season.