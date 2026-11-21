The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the many busy teams on Friday, the day of the non-tender deadline.

The Phillies non-tendered four players:

Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz

Infielder Brett Harris

Right-hander Andrew Hoffman

RHP Moisés Chace

Philadelphia tendered contracts to infielder Bryson Stott, outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-handed reliever Jhoan Duran and Orion Kerkering. The club also agreed on contracts with catcher Rafael Marchán, left-hander Tanner Banks and outfielder Derek Hill.

The Phillies also made an under-the-radar trade on Friday.

According to an announcement from the Phillies on X, the team acquired right-handed relief pitcher Jordan Leasure from the Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire RHP Jordan Leasure From Chicago White Sox

Via the Phillies on X:

“The Phillies made the following roster moves today:

Acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Leasure from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola and agreed to terms with Leasure on a contract for the 2027 season

Agreed to terms on contracts for the 2027 season with outfielder Derek Hill, catcher Rafael Marchán and left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks

Tendered contracts to four arbitration-eligible players: infielder Bryson Stott, outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-handed pitchers Jhoan Duran and Orion Kerkering

The club did not tender contracts to infielder Brett Harris, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and right-handed pitchers Moisés Chace and Andrew Hoffmann”