The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the many busy teams on Friday, the day of the non-tender deadline.
The Phillies non-tendered four players:
- Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz
- Infielder Brett Harris
- Right-hander Andrew Hoffman
- RHP Moisés Chace
Philadelphia tendered contracts to infielder Bryson Stott, outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-handed reliever Jhoan Duran and Orion Kerkering. The club also agreed on contracts with catcher Rafael Marchán, left-hander Tanner Banks and outfielder Derek Hill.
The Phillies also made an under-the-radar trade on Friday.
According to an announcement from the Phillies on X, the team acquired right-handed relief pitcher Jordan Leasure from the Chicago White Sox.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire RHP Jordan Leasure From Chicago White Sox
“The Phillies made the following roster moves today:
Acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Leasure from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola and agreed to terms with Leasure on a contract for the 2027 season
Agreed to terms on contracts for the 2027 season with outfielder Derek Hill, catcher Rafael Marchán and left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks
Tendered contracts to four arbitration-eligible players: infielder Bryson Stott, outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-handed pitchers Jhoan Duran and Orion Kerkering
The club did not tender contracts to infielder Brett Harris, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and right-handed pitchers Moisés Chace and Andrew Hoffmann”
Looking at RHP Jordan Leasure
Leasure has three years of big-league experience, all with the White Sox.
He made his big-league debut with Chicago in 2024.
Over his three seasons with the White Sox, Leasure has posted a 4.96 ERA with 125 strikeouts and 56 walks in 114 1/3 innings.
The White Sox designated Leasure for assignment earlier in the week as a corresponding move to signing right-handed starting pitcher Dustin May.
Leasure hasn’t pitched since May. He underwent Tommy Hohn surgery that’ll likely keep him sidelined for the whole 2027 season.
Philadelphia will need to keep Leasure on its 40-man roster the whole offseason but can remove him by placing him on the 60-day IL at the start of spring training.
Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Trade For 3-Year MLB Player From Chicago White Sox