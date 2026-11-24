The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to make roster changes this offseason. They came up short again in the postseason, and their window to win the World Series is closing fast as their roster ages.

It will be interesting to see what the Phillies do this offseason to build their roster. They already have one of the highest payrolls in baseball, so adding another large-salary player seems unlikely, unless they can see a large contract walk out the door. Seager is set to make $31.5 million over the next five seasons.

According to Spotrac, the Phillies already have six players set to make more than $24 million next season. Adding Seager to that payroll does not seem feasible; however, Seager would be happy to play in Philadelphia.

Corey Seager Willing to Play for The Phillies

According to Just Baseball via Jim Salisbury, Seager would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for the Phillies. Seager has spent almost his entire career at shortstop, except his rookie season, when he played some third base.

The only way a deal like that would work is if the Phillies are willing to move Trea Turner to land Seager. They both play the same position, and the Phillies have said they don’t plan to move Turner from that spot.

Another issue with the Phillies potentially adding Seager is that he is another left-handed hitter. The Phillies are left-handed heavy, and they need an impact righty to balance the lineup. So a Turner-for-Seager swap wouldn’t make much sense.

From the Rangers’ perspective, the Phillies are a tough trade partner because they are trying to shed salary by moving Seager and do not want any high-priced players in return. Also, the Rangers seem destined for a rebuild; that is why Seager will not be the only veteran they look to move.

Seager Health Concerns

Seager has struggled to stay healthy during his career. He has played exactly 102 games in the past two seasons, and the injuries will likely not subside as he gets older. He has missed time with back and hamstring injuries in recent years, which can recur.

Seager will be 33 next season, and he will likely only waive his no-trade clause to a team that has a chance to win. Seager is a two-time World Series MVP and has always played his best when it matters most. That is something a team looking for an offensive boost should be all over.

Keep an eye on Seager this offseason, as he will likely be on the move even though seeing him in Phillies pinstripes looks like a pipe dream.