After an extremely busy Friday, which involved non-tendering four players and a trade, the Philadelphia Phillies made another notable move.

According to MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo, the Phillies have signed slugging 25-year-old catcher Ricardo Olivar to a minor-league deal. Olivar can also play left field.

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Catcher Ricardo Olivar Before MLB Lockout

Via Mayo on X: “Minor League FA signing: @Phillies have signed C/OF Ricardo Olivar, had been No. 30 on @Twins list. Signed for just $20K in July 2019 by #MNTwins, he did reach Triple-A this past year; career .844 OPS; right knee sprain in ’26. Might see more time in LF w/#Phillies”

Olivar had been with the Minnesota Twins organization for his entire professional career before signing with the Phillies. He officially elected free agency on Nov. 2.

Looking at New Philadelphia Phillies Catcher Ricardo Olivar

The Twins signed Olivar on July 2, 2019. He is from Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Olivar reached Double-A for the first time in his career in 2024.

After spending the entire 2025 season and the start of the 2026 season in Double-A, he earned a promotion to Triple-A in 2026.

Unfortunately, due to his knee sprain, Olivar appeared in just 39 games this year.

In his limited action in 2026, Olivar slashed a remarkable .274/.348/.603 with 12 home runs,12 doubles and 42 RBI.

Over his minor-league career, Olivar has slashed .279/.381/.463 with 53 home runs, 86 doubles, 238 RBI and 42 stolen bases in 409 games.

As Mayo noted, Olivar may see more time at left field than catcher with the Phillies organization.

He logged 173 2/3 innings at catcher and 60 at left field this year.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 season

The Phillies had a rough start to the season, leading to the firing of manager Rob Thomson, but turned things around after Don Mattingly took over, finishing the year with a 88-74 record.

As the final NL Wild Card team, the Phillies played the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in the Wild Card round. The Braves won the series 2-1.