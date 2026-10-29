7 Philadelphia Phillies Players Officially MLB Free Agents After World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies want to win the World Series.

Yet again this season, they came up short. That’s as official as can be now that the 2026 Fall Classic, which took place without the Phillies, is over.

The Milwaukee Brewers are world champs for the first time. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games, 4-1 in the best-of-seven series, to claim the crown.

Only one MLB team ends the season as World Series winners. The other 29 have to go immediately back to the drawing board to try and do better next season.

That’s where the Phillies find themselves now. They’ve got a bunch of free agents, and it’s going to be a busy offseason, at least as far as the lockout might allow.

MLB officially announced Thursday that 144 players across the league are free agents now:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents ➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: https://t.co/PxfYRZWuOF https://t.co/4LX5aemoJc — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 29, 2026

Of those 144, seven are free agents from the Phillies.

Phillies Free Agents

The Phillies’ free agent class consists of seven players. Four of them are hitters, and three are left-handed pitchers.

The hitters are the higher-profile names on the list.

Alec Bohm is the long-tenured Phillies player now going to free agency. A corner infielder with solid doubles power but maybe not the home run pop Philadelphia would want, he’s not a sure thing to return to Philadelphia.

Another long-tenured Phillies hitter going on the market is the utility man Edmundo Sosa. He’s the type of player who would be useful to any contender, including the Phillies.

The Phillies will lose newly acquired Luis Arraez to free agency, too. They could re-sign him, but the contact wizard could also choose to sign somewhere else, too.

The fourth free agent hitter is the muscular outfielder Adolis Garcia, who didn’t quite work out how the Phillies would’ve hoped this season. He’s likely to get another opportunity somewhere, even if it’s not in Philadelphia.

The three arms hitting free agency from the Phillies are all southpaws. Jose Alvarado has an explosive relief arm. Brooks Raley is more of a left-on-left specialist. Nestor Cortes is a journeyman at this point who may not get another MLB opportunity.

Phillies Other Decisions

The Phillies will also have to decide this offseason whether to keep their core together.

Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have been together for a half-decade now and not gotten to a win in their final game of the season.

It would be bold for the Phillies to trade one of them. But eventually, Philadelphia is going to have to figure out what it can change to get over the hump. Maybe a bold trade choice is exactly what they need.