Phillies Star Bryce Harper’s Cryptic Social Media Post Sparks Worry

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has already expressed concern about the chances of an MLB labor stoppage that could threaten part or all of the 2027 campaign.

And now, his latest post on social media is only strengthening those fears.

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Stokes Fears Of Impending MLB Lockout With Latest Social Media Post

Harper sparked concern about the impending potential MLB work stoppage that could threaten the 2027 season when he responded to a social media user on TikTok.

“It will be this year,” Harper wrote in response to someone saying the offseason feels like March to October.

The current MLB collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 PM on December 1, and the main sticking point is the push by club owners for a salary cap, which the players’ union is fiercely against.

Bryce Harper Worried Of The Ramifications Of A Work Stoppage In 2027

Earlier this year, Harper openly expressed fear of the ramifications that would follow a potential work stoppage.

“We’re coming from two different areas, but we both have to understand our game is in a great position right now to succeed, and we can’t lose that momentum,” Harper said via ESPN in May. “We can’t lose that momentum as players. We can’t lose that momentum as owners. So wherever we’re at — whatever they’re coming with, whatever we’re coming with — you have to come to an agreement before any of that happens because there’s other things to do. It’s not like ’94, where there was nothing else to do. It’s not just, ‘Oh, baseball’s here.’ No, there’s a lot of other things to do than just watch baseball.”

Harper was also sure to credit the way that the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won consecutive World Series titles in 2024 and 2025 and have a massive payroll, operate from a business standpoint.

“Our game is in a great direction, in a great place, because of the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Harper said. “Obviously they make a lot of money, they’re able to get free agents, but the Dodgers don’t just do that. They draft well. They do a very good job in the minors, developing guys. Other teams can’t do that. You can spend all the money in the world, but you can have a terrible farm system and not have teams come up.”

Harper, who is 34, said in no uncertain terms that he doesn’t want to experience a lockout.

“I don’t want to miss games,” he said. “I don’t think anybody wants to miss games. I’m getting later in my career, I don’t want to miss games. I would love to get this done, on a personal level, just because I don’t want to do that, but we’ll see.”