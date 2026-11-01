Former All-Star Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

The MLB season concluded earlier this week with the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first World Series title in franchise history after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

Just a day later, MLB free agency officially opened with the quiet period. Until Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. ET, teams can only negotiate deals with their own free agents. After that, teams around the league can begin discussing contract terms with any player available on the open market.

The Philadelphia Phillies had seven players hit free agency on Thursday. They’re in an interesting spot as they determine how to approach the future construction of their roster for 2027 and beyond, given that they’ve fallen short over the last handful of seasons.

Former All-Star Pitcher Becomes Phillies Free Agent

Among the seven players who are now off the Phillies’ roster is former All-Star left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes, who signed with Philadelphia in the middle of the season on a minor league deal.

He never made an appearance on the big league roster. Cortes was coming off major shoulder surgery that derailed the bulk of his 2025 season and nearly all of 2026 before the Phillies signed him in hopes that he could provide something down the stretch.

The following players elected free agency: LHP Jose Alvarado

LHP Brooks Raley

LHP Nestor Cortes

2B Luis Arraez

3B Alec Bohm

OF Adolis Garcia

INF/OF Edmundo Sosa The Phillies 40-Man Roster is now at 32. https://t.co/UvKPUgFeEk — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) October 29, 2026

Cortes’ MLB Career

The best years of Cortes’ MLB career came during the five seasons he spent with the New York Yankees.

In 2022, his only All-Star season, he posted a 12-4 record across 28 starts and maintained a 2.44 ERA.

During his five seasons with New York, he went 33-20 with a 3.61 ERA across 85 starts and 126 appearances, while striking out 564 hitters.

After leaving New York, he spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres before eventually needing season-ending shoulder surgery.