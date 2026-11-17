There are only a couple of weeks before a lockout that is likely going to cost teams most of the offseason to build their rosters. That means the Philadelphia Phillies are running short on time to figure out their outfield issues.

The Phillies will likely be moving Bryce Harper back to first base for the 2027 season. That means that Brandon Marsh is the only returning starter to the outfield who Philadelphia knows it can trust to be a productive starter next season.

Finding a way to address that has to be one of the top priorities for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski. So, he could find himself pursuing Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, a former All-Star who Dombrowski himself drafted back in 2018.

Why Jarren Duran Makes Sense for the Philadelphia Phillies

There is no doubt that if the Philadelphia Phillies pursued Jarren Duran, they’d be looking to buy low. The hope being that he can turn things around and be more like his 2024 or even 2025 self.

In 2024, Duran was a 9.0 WAR player who led the league in doubles and triples. That was a bit of an anomaly in his career, but he did follow that up in 2025 with a 4.9 WAR season. Again, he led the league in triples. That type of offense plays anywhere.

What happened in 2026 doesn’t. He was a 0.4 WAR player with a .627 OPS. It was a momentous drop-off for Duran, but perhaps an explainable one. In late April, the Red Sox made sweeping staff changes. That included hitting coach Pete Fatse. Duran clearly didn’t click with the new coaches, and the Phillies may believe that they can be a spark for him with Fatse now in Philadelphia.

“While he is a couple of years removed from his best year and is coming off his worst, that makes his trade value tricky to figure out. Duran is still under team control, which is appealing, but he needs to be better offensively,” Nick Ziegler wrote in Sports Illustrated.

“For the Phillies, this is a team in desperate need of an everyday outfielder and one that can help improve their lineup. Duran has had some good years in the majors, but he isn’t a sure thing based on the struggles of last year.”

An added benefit of pursuing Duran is that the Red Sox are looking to sell low on him. That helps the Phillies, who don’t have the deepest farm system in the world.

Other Needs for the Phillies to Address

Outfield is clearly an important need for the Phillies. However, it’s far from their only issue.

By the time the postseason rolls around, the Phillies are a team that can be comfortable with their top three starting pitchers. That’s a great place to be. What’s not great is that there is little to no trust with the entire bullpen, which became an issue throughout 2026, but particularly during their brief postseason stint.

Then, the lineup for the Phillies has a notable lack of right-handed power. Jarren Duran wouldn’t fix that, as he’s left-handed, but it’s definitely a concern for Dombrowski, who saw his teams struggle in games against left-handed pitchers.