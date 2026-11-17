The Philadelphia Phillies have a clear need for left-handed relievers this offseason. To remedy this, they could trade from their abundance of right-handed bullpen arms.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, teams are expressing interest in reliever Orion Kerkering. The Phillies once hailed Kerkering as a future key piece of the team.

However, a disappointing 2026 season and 2025 postseason may cause the Phillies to move on from the talented right-hander.

Entering his age-26 season, Kerkering could be an interesting trade piece for the Phillies.

More On Kerkering and the Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies drafted Kerkering in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida. He was a fast riser, making his debut in September 2023 for Philadelphia. He would be key down the stretch for a team that made the NLCS, eventually losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During that playoff run, Kerkering had a 3.38 ERA in seven postseason games. The next season, he broke out as a rookie with a 2.29 ERA in 64 games, while posting a 2.45 ERA in four postseason games.

In 2025, he would be a key reliever for Philadelphia once again, recording a 3.30 ERA in 69 games. However, his playoff magic wore off that year. In four playoff appearances, he recorded a 6.75 ERA, including a season-ending error in Game 4 of the NLDS against the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Kerkering got a lot of hate from Phillies fans because of that error.

He would carry that into the 2026 season, recording a 4.97 ERA, before being demoted to Triple-A.

Why Kerkering?

Gelb wrote that Kerkering, despite his 2026 season, is coveted among rival teams.

“A compelling figure in all of this is righty Orion Kerkering, once hailed as a homegrown future closer, who has fallen out of favor within the organization,” Gelb wrote. “The Phillies can still play the long game with Kerkering, who has to be tendered a contract this week and still has minor-league options remaining. Or they can use him as a trade chip. The Phillies would be selling low on Kerkering, although several teams have expressed interest, believing in Kerkering’s raw stuff and a change-of-scenery bump. The Phillies could target another player with similar club control (three years remaining) or pursue a more ‘win-now’ move by using Kerkering to obtain a 2027 upgrade who might be an impending free agent.”

Kerkering still has a great fastball, but struggled with command in 2026, issuing 34 walks and seven HBP in 58 innings. He still could have a bright future in this league; he just might need a change of scenery moving forward.