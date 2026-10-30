Injured World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Phillies Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies have been home for nearly the entire month of October.

They lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on October 1.

Injured World Series Champ Becomes Phillies Free Agent

On October 29, news came out that Adolis Garcia officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this offseason.

MLB.com wrote: “RF Adolis García elected free agency.”

Garcia struggled (and was injured) for most of his first season with the Phillies.

He finished the year batting .195 with 45 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 21 runs and three stolen bases in 67 games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “Philadelphia Phillies placed RF Adolis García on the 60-day injured list. Right latissimus dorsi tear.”

Looking At Garcia

Garcia spent his rookie season in the MLB (2018) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He then had a six-year run with the Texas Rangers (2020-25).

In that span, Garcia made two trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

Garcia also helped the Rangers win the 2023 World Series title over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There is no question that the 33-year-old will be an intriguing free agent this winter.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies are coming off a regular season where they were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

Over the offseason, they announced the news that Don Mattingly will return as the team’s manager.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on October 14: “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.”