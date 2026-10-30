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Injured World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Phillies Free Agent

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have been home for nearly the entire month of October.

They lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on October 1.

Injured World Series Champ Becomes Phillies Free Agent

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the fifth inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On October 29, news came out that Adolis Garcia officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this offseason.

MLB.com wrote: “RF Adolis García elected free agency.”

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat after drawing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park on May 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Garcia struggled (and was injured) for most of his first season with the Phillies.

He finished the year batting .195 with 45 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 21 runs and three stolen bases in 67 games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “Philadelphia Phillies placed RF Adolis García on the 60-day injured list. Right latissimus dorsi tear.”

Looking At Garcia

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 07, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Garcia spent his rookie season in the MLB (2018) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He then had a six-year run with the Texas Rangers (2020-25).

In that span, Garcia made two trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyAdolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout during the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Garcia also helped the Rangers win the 2023 World Series title over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There is no question that the 33-year-old will be an intriguing free agent this winter.

Looking At The Phillies

GettyManager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Phillies are coming off a regular season where they were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

Over the offseason, they announced the news that Don Mattingly will return as the team’s manager.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on October 14: “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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