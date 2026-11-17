The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly keen on Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. Moreover, Sato would fill two major desires that the Phillies have this offseason: Bolstering their outfield and establishing a foothold in Japan.

In 2026 for the Hanshin Tigers, Sato captured the Central League Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.306), home runs (39), and RBIs (106). As a result, it’s no surprise that the Phillies would want to add their bat to their lineup.

When it comes to establishing a foothold in Japan, teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays have signed some of the country’s top players while building their brands in the market. The Phillies appear interested in expanding their own international presence and following a similar path.

On the Nov. 16 edition of “Fair Territory,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared his blunt assessment of Sato’s potential fit in Philadelphia.

“[The Phillies are] definitely in [on Sato],” Rosenthal said. “They definitely see him as an outfielder. Now, the question is, should [Phillies fans] get [their] hopes up for Sato? I don’t know about that. It’s free agency. Again, anything can happen. I’m not waffling here. You just don’t know.

“But Sato is a guy that would fit. They need to improve their offense. They want to establish a foothold in Japan. They’ve been trying to do that. They wanted [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto but didn’t really get very far in that pursuit. So, Sato, from that perspective, would be a really good fit. He would play right field, maybe, and Harper would go back to first.”

Phillies Get Scouting Report on Teruaki Sato Amid Speculation

Meanwhile, USA TODAY writer Kristie Acker shared what she learned from talking to scouts about Sato. Acker noted that teams aren’t going to make the same mistake they did last offseason with Munetaka Murakami, who had a really good rookie season for the Chicago White Sox.

“I talked to a lot of scouts about him,” Ackert said in a Nov. 16 video from “Foul Territory.” “The comparisons were with Murakami, and they’re excited about him, but they also feel that there’s the same risk of a swing and a miss with him. His numbers kind of undersell him a little bit. He plays in a pitcher-friendly park, and he was above average with those numbers.

“He hit .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs. I think there were a lot of teams that missed out on Murakami last year that were probably kicking themselves a little bit, and we’ll probably take him a little bit more seriously this year.”

Where Could Teruaki Sato Land This Offseason?

Moreover, Acker noted that the Phillies would be a good fit, but if she had to pick a potential destination for Sato, it would be the New York Yankees.

“I honestly think the Yankees are a good fit for him,” Acker added. “They could get some power. They need a third baseman; they are interested in [Alec Bohm] too. I would say the Phillies probably need a good signing at third base. Detroit is an interesting fit, but I kind of see him going to the Yankees for some reason.”