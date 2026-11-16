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Recent Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Signs With NL Rival

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New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Cal Stevenson #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after catching a potential home run by J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Recent Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cal Stevenson has signed a contract with the San Diego Padres, according to MadFriars on X.

Via MadFriars on X: “With apologies to his agent that it’s only us sharing this news, the #Padres are also in agreement on a minor league deal with LHH OF Cal Stevenson, previously in the Tigers org. Both should be in the mix in the corner in El Paso next spring.”

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Cal Stevenson Signs With San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 02: Cal Stevenson #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs off the field during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on May 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Stevenson, 30, appeared in 23 games with the Phillies from 2024-25, hitting .250/.314/.344 with three doubles, two runs scored and seven RBI over 35 plate appearances.

The Phillies originally acquired Stevenson by claiming him off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in May 2023.

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: Cal Stevenson #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to first base during a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on April 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Phillies officially released Stevenson from the organization in Aug. 2025.

The outfielder spent the 2026 season with the Detroit Tigers organization.

Looking at Cal Stevenson’s Career

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: Cal Stevenson #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on April 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Stevenson in the 10th round (No. 296 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

The Blue Jays traded Stevenson and right-handers Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini to the Houston Astros for outfielder Derek Fisher at the 2019 trade deadline.

Miami Marlins v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Cal Stevenson #37 of the Oakland Athletics catches a ball hit by Jon Berti #5 of the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 22, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

During the 2019-20 offseason, the Astros traded Stevenson and right-hander Peyton Battenfield to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Austin Pruitt.

The Rays traded Stevenson and right-hander Christian Fernandez to the Oakland Athletics for catcher Christian Bethancourt in July 2022.

Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 16: Cal Stevenson #37 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after scoring on a RBI single hit by Seth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics against the Texas Rangers in the top of the first inning at Globe Life Field on August 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Stevenson made his MLB debut with Oakland in 2022. He appeared in 23 games for the club.

The Athletics designated Stevenson for assignment and then traded him to the Giants for cash in April 2023.

San Francisco Giants v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 02: Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros unsuccessfully tags out Cal Stevenson #37 of the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park on May 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

He appeared in six games with San Francisco before being acquired by Philadelphia.

In 52 career MLB games, Stevenson has hit .178/.276/.238 with six doubles, eight runs scored, eight RBI across 118 plate appearances.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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