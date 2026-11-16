Recent Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Signs With NL Rival

Recent Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cal Stevenson has signed a contract with the San Diego Padres, according to MadFriars on X.

Via MadFriars on X: “With apologies to his agent that it’s only us sharing this news, the #Padres are also in agreement on a minor league deal with LHH OF Cal Stevenson, previously in the Tigers org. Both should be in the mix in the corner in El Paso next spring.”

With apologies to his agent that it's only us sharing this news, the #Padres are also in agreement on a minor league deal with LHH OF Cal Stevenson, previously in the Tigers org. Both should be in the mix in the corner in El Paso next spring. https://t.co/yoCiGjmvVZ — MadFriars – The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) November 13, 2026

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Cal Stevenson Signs With San Diego Padres

Stevenson, 30, appeared in 23 games with the Phillies from 2024-25, hitting .250/.314/.344 with three doubles, two runs scored and seven RBI over 35 plate appearances.

The Phillies originally acquired Stevenson by claiming him off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in May 2023.

The Phillies officially released Stevenson from the organization in Aug. 2025.

The outfielder spent the 2026 season with the Detroit Tigers organization.