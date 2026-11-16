Recent Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Signs With NL Rival

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Cal Stevenson #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after catching a potential home run by J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Recent Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cal Stevenson has signed a contract with the San Diego Padres, according to MadFriars on X.
Via MadFriars on X: “With apologies to his agent that it’s only us sharing this news, the #Padres are also in agreement on a minor league deal with LHH OF Cal Stevenson, previously in the Tigers org. Both should be in the mix in the corner in El Paso next spring.”
With apologies to his agent that it's only us sharing this news, the #Padres are also in agreement on a minor league deal with LHH OF Cal Stevenson, previously in the Tigers org. Both should be in the mix in the corner in El Paso next spring. https://t.co/yoCiGjmvVZ
Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Cal Stevenson Signs With San Diego Padres
Stevenson, 30, appeared in 23 games with the Phillies from 2024-25, hitting .250/.314/.344 with three doubles, two runs scored and seven RBI over 35 plate appearances.
The Phillies originally acquired Stevenson by claiming him off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in May 2023.
The Phillies officially released Stevenson from the organization in Aug. 2025.
The outfielder spent the 2026 season with the Detroit Tigers organization.
Looking at Cal Stevenson’s Career
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Stevenson in the 10th round (No. 296 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.
The Blue Jays traded Stevenson and right-handers Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini to the Houston Astros for outfielder Derek Fisher at the 2019 trade deadline.
During the 2019-20 offseason, the Astros traded Stevenson and right-hander Peyton Battenfield to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Austin Pruitt.
The Rays traded Stevenson and right-hander Christian Fernandez to the Oakland Athletics for catcher Christian Bethancourt in July 2022.
Stevenson made his MLB debut with Oakland in 2022. He appeared in 23 games for the club.
The Athletics designated Stevenson for assignment and then traded him to the Giants for cash in April 2023.
He appeared in six games with San Francisco before being acquired by Philadelphia.
In 52 career MLB games, Stevenson has hit .178/.276/.238 with six doubles, eight runs scored, eight RBI across 118 plate appearances.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Recent Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Signs With NL Rival