Phillies’ Interested In Former Yankees Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams interested in right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisaga, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Loaisiga (age 32) posted a 7-3 record with a 2.42 ERA, 48 strikeouts in 67 innings, and a 1.03 WHIP in 2026. Loisaga is known for a blistering fastball, averaging 97.8 mph in 2026, which puts him in the 93rd percentile, per Baseball Savant.

Loisiga pitched in parts of eight seasons with the Yankees from 2018 to 2025 before signing a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on January 13th of, 2026. Loaisiga got back on track in 2026, staying healthy through a full season. He pitched a career-high 67 games, and the last time he pitched more than 50 in a given season was in 2021 (57 games) with the Yankees.

Loaisiga has dealt with elbow, shoulder, and back issues during his Yankees stint in previous seasons. He’s also known to throw an effective sinker, cutter, changeup, and curveball, per his Baseball Savant page.

Loaisaga Generating Lots Of Free Agent Interest

Other teams Heyman mentions as reportedly interested are the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, and Blue Jays, but Heyman notes Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported the Dodgers’ interest first. The biggest question in terms of Loaisaga’s player profile is health throughout the course of a full season. But he clearly has plenty of suitors for 2027.

The Phillies bullpen became a glaring issue later in the 2026 season; one could argue it’s not their biggest need this offseason, but they’ve discussed looking for a setup man to get to closer Jhoran Duran in the 9th inning. There’s also Adrian Morejon of the Padres on the free-agent market; Bryan Abreu is also a free agent, along with Pete Fairbanks, David Bednar, Raisel Iglesias, and Jason Adam, to name a few, per Spotrac.

Phillies Could Upgrade Bullpen This Offseason

Where the Phillies navigate the bullpen this offseason will be an interesting topic of discussion. The Phillies have several free agents this offseason, but only three are relievers: Jose Urquidy, Lou Trivino, and Brooks Raley, per Spotrac. None of these names had a prominent role in the Phillies bullpen during the 2026 season, which is a positive, but that doesn’t mean the Phillies still won’t look for better alternatives.

Loaisiga was also great at not just striking out hitters; he also generated lots of weak contact from opposing batters, consistently threw strikes with a low walk rate, and generated a lot of chase, with all of these metrics in the mid-to-high 90th percentile range for major league relievers in 2026, according to Baseball Savant. It makes sense why so many teams are interested in him, including a team like the Phillies.

With Loaisiga seeking more security in a long-term deal, it will be worth following which team is willing to meet his contract demands.