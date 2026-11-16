Philadelphia Phillies Sign 28-Year-Old Catcher During MLB Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed 28-year-old catcher Blake Hunt to a minor-league contract, Hunt’s agent, Garrett Parcell of Paragon Sports International, confirmed.

Via Phillies Reports on X: “The Phillies are reportedly signing C Blake Hunt to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training. Source: Garrett Parcell of Paragon Sports International”

Via Phillies Tailgate on X: “I can confirm that the Phillies signed C Blake Hunt to a minor league contract.”

I can confirm that the Phillies signed C Blake Hunt to a minor league contract. https://t.co/R0FVs48EWh pic.twitter.com/XACyBkhd8d — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) November 15, 2026

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 28-Year-Old Catcher Blake Hunt

The Padres released Hunt, 28, on Sept. 8, one day after designating him for assignment.

Hunt made his MLB debut with the Padres this year. He struck out in his lone three big-league plate appearances across two games.

More About New Philadelphia Phillies Catcher Blake Hunt

The Padres selected Hunt with the No. 69 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of high school.

The catcher is six feet, four inches and weighs 215 pounds. He is from Costa Mesa, Calif.

The Padres traded Hunt, right-hander Cole Wilcox, catcher Francisco Mejia and right-hander Luis Patino to the Tampa Bay Rays for left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell in the 2020-21 offseason.

The Rays traded Hunt to the Seattle Mariners for catcher Tatem Levins in Nov. 2023.

The Mariners traded Hunt to the Baltimore Orioles for right-hander Mike Baumann and catcher Michael Pérez in May 2024.

In Jan. 2025, the Orioles traded Hunt back to the Mariners for cash.

Hunt elected free agency following the 2025 season and rejoined the Padres organization on a minor-league deal.

In his minor-league career, Hunt has slashed .249/.330/.415 with 64 home runs and 303 RBI over 586 games.