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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 28-Year-Old Catcher During MLB Offseason

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed 28-year-old catcher Blake Hunt to a minor-league contract, Hunt’s agent, Garrett Parcell of Paragon Sports International, confirmed.

Via Phillies Reports on X: “The Phillies are reportedly signing C Blake Hunt to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training. Source: Garrett Parcell of Paragon Sports International”

Via Phillies Tailgate on X: “I can confirm that the Phillies signed C Blake Hunt to a minor league contract.”

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 28-Year-Old Catcher Blake Hunt

San Diego Padres v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JUNE 20: Blake Hunt #26 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Padres released Hunt, 28, on Sept. 8, one day after designating him for assignment.

Hunt made his MLB debut with the Padres this year. He struck out in his lone three big-league plate appearances across two games.

More About New Philadelphia Phillies Catcher Blake Hunt

Seattle Mariners Photo Day
GettyPEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Blake Hunt #12 of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait during photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 20, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Padres selected Hunt with the No. 69 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of high school.

The catcher is six feet, four inches and weighs 215 pounds. He is from Costa Mesa, Calif.

San Diego Padres v Diablos Rojos
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 23: Blake Hunt of San Diego Padres hits the ball in the 4th inning during a friendly game between San Diego Padres and Diablos Rojos at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium on March 23, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. The game is held as part of the opening celebrations of the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium, now the newest in Mexico to play baseball. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The Padres traded Hunt, right-hander Cole Wilcox, catcher Francisco Mejia and right-hander Luis Patino to the Tampa Bay Rays for left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell in the 2020-21 offseason.

The Rays traded Hunt to the Seattle Mariners for catcher Tatem Levins in Nov. 2023.

Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day
GettyLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Blake Hunt #65 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses during the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on February 19, 2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Mariners traded Hunt to the Baltimore Orioles for right-hander Mike Baumann and catcher Michael Pérez in May 2024.

In Jan. 2025, the Orioles traded Hunt back to the Mariners for cash.

San Diego Padres v Diablos Rojos
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 23: Blake Hunt of San Diego Padres hits the ball in the 4th inning during a friendly game between San Diego Padres and Diablos Rojos at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium on March 23, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. The game is held as part of the opening celebrations of the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium, now the newest in Mexico to play baseball. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Hunt elected free agency following the 2025 season and rejoined the Padres organization on a minor-league deal.

In his minor-league career, Hunt has slashed .249/.330/.415 with 64 home runs and 303 RBI over 586 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 28-Year-Old Catcher During MLB Offseason

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