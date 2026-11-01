Philadelphia Phillies Trade Pitch Lands Red Sox Star in Blockbuster Move

The Philadelphia Phillies are a team to watch incredibly closely during this offseason.

After losing to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card series, the Phillies should be looking to add new talent to their roster. They need to strengthen their roster, as their top stars are getting older.

One clear area that the Phillies should look to upgrade during this offseason is their outfield. It would be huge for Philadelphia if they brought in another impactful outfielder to bolster their roster.

When looking at trade candidates around the majors, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran stands out. The 30-year-old is continuing to create chatter in the rumor mill, so it would make sense if the Phillies targeted him.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Phillies land Duran from the Red Sox in a big swap.

Phillies Get:

Jarren Duran

Red Sox Get:

Carson DeMartini

Andrew Hoffmann

With this deal, the Phillies would be adding a former All-Star outfielder to their roster in Duran. The Red Sox, on the other hand, would land a promising prospect in DeMartini and a relief pitcher with some MLB experience in Hoffmann.

Duran Would Give the Phillies a Prime Bounce-Back Candidate

Duran struggled this season with the Red Sox, as he had a career-low .207 batting average. However, he managed to hit 20 home runs and steal 21 bases, so he still made an impact. Thus, he could grab the attention of the Phillies.

Furthermore, Duran is a prime bounce-back candidate heading into the 2027 season. Just back during the 2025 season with the Red Sox, he had 13 triples, 16 home runs, 31 doubles, 84 RBI, and a .256 batting average. He also had 14 triples, 21 home runs, 34 stolen bases, 48 doubles, 75 RBI, and a .285 batting average in 160 games for Boston in 2024. With recent numbers like these, it would make sense for a team like the Phillies to take a gamble on him.

Duran Could Thrive With Fresh Start

It is no secret that Duran has been in need of a change of scenery for a while now. His name has come up in the rumor mill for a very long time, and the fit is just no longer there with the Red Sox.

Due to this, getting a fresh start on a team like the Phillies could benefit Duran immensely. Sometimes players need a new opportunity, and that could very well be the case with Duran. Due to this, the Phillies should strongly consider targeting Duran as they look for outfield help. It will be interesting to see if they do just that from here.