Phillies Named Top Landing Spot for $100 Million Star Veteran

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make some significant changes to their roster during the offseason. While the team made the playoffs in 2026, it had a few clear weaknesses. General manager Dave Dombrowski will certainly look to add another starting pitcher to his rotation. He, however, is more likely to spend big on offense.

Because of this, Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer has named the Philadelphia Phillies as the top landing spot for Randy Arozarena. The Seattle Mariners star outfielder is viewed as a top-five free agent this winter. According to the reporter, the veteran would help address two specific issues in Philadelphia’s lineup. The Phillies need a left fielder and a right-handed power bat. Arozarena is both of these.

In their assessment, Rymer claims that Philadelphia edges out the Boston Red Sox when considering Arozarena’s best overall fit. “Clearly, Arozarena is about as ‘two birds, one stone’ a free agent target as the Phillies could ask for,” writes Rymer. “His swing arguably fits better at Citizens Bank Park than it would even at Fenway Park. Per Statcast, he would have hit 25 home runs in Philly this year, compared to just 16 in Boston.”

The Philadelphia Phillies were also recently linked to Arozarena by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. According to the former MLB exec, Dombrowski is prioritizing an outfielder this winter, and the Mariners star is already on his radar. The veteran earned just over $15 million in arbitration in Seattle this past season, but will soon be looking for a significant pay raise.

Randy Arozarena Would Help Solve the Philadelphia Phillies LF Issues

If the Philadelphia Phillies do sign Arozarena, the deal is expected to reach nine figures. The Athletic’s Tim Britton recently projected that the outfielder will receive a four-year deal worth over $100 million in the near future. While this year’s crop of MLB free agents is relatively weak, the Mariners star should take advantage of the situation as arguably the top hitter in the market.

Seattle did recently extend a qualifying offer to Arozarena. The one-year deal is valued at around $23 million. Nevertheless, the star slugger is not expected to accept the deal and instead look for a multi-year contract in free agency. Because the Mariners submitted the qualifying offer, they would receive an attractive draft pick if the outfielder signs for more than $50 million with another team.

At the moment, the Philadelphia Phillies have Brandon Marsh penciled in as their starting left fielder on opening day. He, however, did not excel in the role this past season. Overall, Philadelphia’s left fielders posted a combined .677 OPS on the campaign. Only five other teams had a worse figure in the league.

Philadelphia Could Trade Outfielder to Make Room for Slugger

Marsh is heading towards his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent next winter. According to Spotrac, the outfielder is projected to earn $11 million in 2027. With this in mind, The Athletic’s Matt Gelb recently named Marsh as a top trade candidate for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dombrowski could essentially sign Arozarena in free agency and swap out Marsh for another need. It remains to be seen what Philadelphia could get for the struggling outfielder, but they do have several other roster holes to fill before next season starts.