Phillies Likely to Move $300 Million Star, Creating Domino Effect

The Philadelphia Phillies will make some significant changes this winter. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has several soon-to-be free agents to deal with. This relatively lengthy list includes Luis Arraez, Alec Bohm, and Adolis Garcia. Nevertheless, it appears likely that none of this trio returns to Philadelphia in 2027.

If so, the Phillies will have several roster holes to fill. The three outfield positions, in particular, are expected to be a focal point for Dombrowski. The Athletic’s Charlotte Varnes is reporting that Philadelphia is likely to make Trea Turner a starting outfielder next season. The three-time All-Star has been the Phillies’ everyday shortstop since signing an 11-year, $300 million contract in 2022.

Turner, however, has struggled at the position in recent years. “There is plenty to be addressed with Turner, who endured the worst offensive season of his career just a year after winning the National League batting title,” writes Varnes. “But Turner, at least, is an everyday player who could give the Phillies the stability they have been lacking with platoon-heavy outfields in recent seasons.”

The former MVP candidate has not just struggled at the plate for the Philadelphia Phillies. In fact, no Major League Baseball player had more errors than Turner in 2026 (21). He also led all shortstops with 23 errors during the 2023 campaign. Overall, he has a .970 fielding percentage at the position in his 12-year MLB career. Turner briefly played center field for the Washington Nationals a decade ago.

Philadelphia Phillies Moving Trea Turner Would Make Outfielder Expendable

As Varnes points out, the Philadelphia Phillies star recently admitted that he may be open to changing roles in the future. “Um, I think yes in the sense that it would come at some point in my career,” Turner replied when asked if he has thought about not playing shortstop. “When or why or what … it could be a different answer. But if you don’t play well in any sense of the word, there will always be questions.”

There is a chance that Philadelphia ultimately makes Turner their everyday second baseman. However, a move to the outfield could be more likely. Assuming the slugger becomes an outfielder, it could be bad news for Brandon Marsh. The All-Star played all three outfield positions for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2026. Nevertheless, Varnes claims that Turner’s transition would “clear room” for a trade involving Marsh.

“Moving Marsh, who has played for the Phillies since August 2022 and will be a free agent after next season, could be one of the easier ways to change a lineup that’s seen little of it in recent years,” continued the reporter.

Philadelphia Needs to Boost Offense and Defense This Winter

Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies clearly have to make some changes to their lineup. After all, the club managed to score just 713 total runs this past season. This particular figure was well below the MLB average, and the lowest of any National League playoff team.

Along with a struggling offense, Philadelphia’s team defense was also subpar this season. According to Baseball Reference, the Phillies had a defensive efficiency of just .678. Only two MLB teams, the Athletics and Colorado Rockies, had a lower number on the campaign. Dombrowski and Co. will be looking to improve on this during the offseason.