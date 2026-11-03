Phillies Get Alec Bohm Update in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies have a few different hitters that have gone into free agency from their roster, including Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa.

All those guys are intriguing in their own way, and all three could fit back in Philadelphia if the price is right.

Bohm is the guy who’ll be focused on here for a bit, because he’s the longest-tenured Phillies player of the bunch.

The Phillies put a lot of stock in Bohm as a first-round pick out of Wichita State, and while he often had some promising moments in the major leagues, he’s going to go down as a player who never felt like he reached his full potential in Philadelphia.

The question now is whether he remains in Philly or not. Bohm hits free agency right about at a time when it might make more sense for he and the only MLB team he has known to go in separate directions.

So what’s going to happen? The latest insight out there is from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel in a new article on Tuesday.

Alec Bohm Update

McDaniel provides a couple insights in his Bohm blurb.

The first is this bulky paragraph, which assesses a lot about Bohm’s free agent outlook:

“Bohm has had an up-and-down career at the plate and defensively at third base. He was a much better hitter in the second half this year (118 wRC+ vs. 71 wRC+ in the first half), and in his career, he has done his damage against left-handed pitching (130 wRC+ vs. 88 wRC+ against righties). His defensive acumen at third base during the past three years has gone from plus-one runs to minus-three runs to minus-six runs in 2026, mostly tied to his range. You could read that as the wrong side of a first-base platoon, or just a streaky hitter who can fill a couple of different roles in your lineup. I think a change of scenery might help, and Bohm is another candidate for a buy-low deal for smart and/or lower-payroll clubs.”

The last line, in which McDaniel suggests a change of scenery, is particularly useful and makes a lot of sense. While the Phillies have to decide what they think of Bohm, he also has to choose if he thinks it’s time to move on, and it might be.

Alec Bohm Contract Projection

McDaniel also provides a projection for what Bohm could make going forward. He predicts that Bohm will sign a one-year, $12 million contract this offseason.

That’s a solid payday for Bohm, and the one-year deal opens the chance for him to get a multi-year deal next offseason if he can have a breakout season in 2027.

Even if Bohm just stays who he is, making $12 million in the season ahead isn’t a bad outcome for him. It just might not be with the Phillies.