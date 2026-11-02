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Phillies Move Forward in Pursuit of Teruaki Sato

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2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool C - Czechia v Japan
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TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 10: Teruaki Sato #7 of Team Japan scores a run by a throwing error of William Escala #5 of Team Czechia after Kenya Wakatsuki #4 of Team Japan hits a double in the eighth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool C game between Czechia and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 10, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have a decent chance of losing a corner infield stalwart this offseason.

But if Alec Bohm does indeed leave in free agency, Japanese superstar Teruaki Sato could certainly be the replacement solution.

Lots of teams will have interest in Sato, but the Phillies sure seem likely to be one of them.

On Sunday, the Phillies and all the rest of those teams took a step toward having a chance at signing Sato.

Teruaki Sato Update

Sato was officially posted on Sunday, according to MLB.com.

Being posted opens up his window to sign with an MLB team. For a player to leave Japan’s NPB while still under contract, their team has to post them. It opens up a window for that player to sign and come stateside.

The Hanshin Tigers, Sato’s only team he has played for in Japan, made it official on Sunday, Nov. 1 that Sato is posted.

That makes sense for a timeline, because it allows for a month for Sato to sign before MLB conceptually goes to a lockout on Dec. 1.

This is how MLB.com describes the process to come for Sato:

“All 30 MLB teams will have a 45-day window to negotiate with Sato. As Sato is over 25 years old, there will be no restrictions on the deal he signs with his new MLB club, unlike when the Dodgers had to use international bonus pool money to acquire 23-year-old Roki Sasaki ahead of the 2025 season. Hanshin will additionally receive a to-be-determined “release fee” based on the value of Sato’s contract with his new MLB club. In the unlikely event Sato does not reach an agreement with an MLB team before his 45-day posting window ends, he would return to Hanshin for 2027 and cannot be posted again until next offseason.”

Phillies’ Teruaki Sato Update

MLB insider Jon Heyman previously listed four teams who could be after Sato: the Phillies, Mets, Yankees and Dodgers.

A number of other analysts have also included the Blue Jays in the potential mix.

Philadelphia doesn’t have the history with Japanese players as some of those other clubs, which does seem to matter occasionally in these negotiations.

But the Phillies also have a clear need. Sato would replace Bohm and slot into the heart of Philadelphia’s order.

After seasons of not reaching their goal of winning a World Series with the core of Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, the Phillies need a spark, a jolt, something to freshen them up.

Sato could be that player. He was Central League MVP and possesses some of the best power in Japan in recent years. The Phillies would pick up a huge win before the looming lockout if they could sign Sato over those other big-market clubs.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Phillies Move Forward in Pursuit of Teruaki Sato

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