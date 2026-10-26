Phillies Paid 2-Time All-Star $19 Million to Play for Another MLB Team in 2026

The Philadelphia Phillies are entering a pivotal offseason as they determine the direction of the franchise.

They could run it back with a roster that has continued to fall short, make notable changes to bolster the team or begin a rebuild.

Those decisions will likely unfold over the coming months. One positive for Philadelphia is that it will clear some money off the books following the 2026 season.

Phillies Paid Nick Castellanos $19 Million This Season

Despite parting ways with Castellanos in February 2026 and placing him on outright waivers, the Phillies remained responsible for his guaranteed $20 million salary unless another team claimed him and assumed the contract.

The Phillies have released OF Nick Castellanos. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 12, 2026

As expected, no team claimed him off waivers. Castellanos instead signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres for roughly $780,000, leaving Philadelphia responsible for the remaining $19.22 million he was owed.

That meant the Phillies paid Castellanos a hefty sum to play for a competitor, where he made little impact. He appeared in just 39 games before the Padres designated him for assignment on June 3, after he hit .191 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

Castellanos remained a free agent for the rest of the season while collecting checks from Philadelphia. The Phillies will now have his contract off the books, along with those of other notable players. One is right-hander Taijuan Walker, who was in a somewhat similar situation.

Castellanos’ Time With the Phillies

Although his tenure didn’t end on the best terms, Castellanos played a key role in the Phillies’ success over the past several years.

He spent four seasons in Philadelphia, earning one All-Star selection. Across 602 games with the Phillies, he hit .274 and recorded 599 hits, 82 home runs and 326 RBIs, with a .426 slugging percentage and a .732 OPS.