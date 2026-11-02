Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign All-Star Infielder to Replace Arraez

The Philadelphia Phillies could be in the market for a second baseman to replace Luis Arraez.

Philadelphia acquired Arraez at the deadline, and he fit the team well. But he is a pending free agent and could have interest from other teams. So, the Phillies could look at other options, especially if the team wants to make some changes to their roster after another early playoff exit.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign Jazz Chisholm Jr.

If the Phillies do choose to not bring back Arraez, Philadelphia should have plenty of options.

Ahead of free agency beginning, MLB analyst Josh Harper of SNY predicted the Phillies will sign New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be the team’s starter.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Phillies. After getting outbid for Luis Arraez, their trade pickup last August, I think the Phillies will convince themselves that a team with an aging core could benefit from the athleticism and speed Chisholm would provide at second base. And maybe they would be right, as Chisholm’s ability remains enticing at least on the surface. Even in a down year with the Yankees, he stole 41 bases and hit 19 home runs. Admittedly a long way from the 50-50-year he predicted back in February, but still productive,” Harper wrote.

“On the other hand, signing Chisholm might be a mistake if he plays with the same lack of awareness he did with the Yanks last season. Whether it be making that ill-advised throw on a DP turn in the postseason or playing second base with a lollipop in his mouth. In any case, the dichotomy between talent and awareness will make it fascinating to see just what Chisholm’s market is in the coming weeks. The only near-certainty is the Yankees won’t re-sign him.”

Chisholm is a two-time All-Star and would be a nice fit for the Phillies. After a down year, he should be a good bet for a bounceback, and he could add some more offense to Philadelphia’s lineup that was very inconsistent.

How Would Chisholm Fit in Philadelphia?

Chisholm would simply replace Arraez and would be the team’s starting second baseman.

However, depending on other moves the Phillies make, Chisholm could also slide back to third base. He gives the team some more flexibility on the infield.

After a down season, he could also be looking for a short-term deal to rebuild his value. Which could make him a good bet for the Phillies.

Chisholm can also hit in the middle of the order and add more pop to the Phillies lineup than Arraez gave them. He hit. 231 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs. It was a down year, as his career high is 31 home runs, which he did in 2025.