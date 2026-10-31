ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Manager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Based on the way he started the 2026 season, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Looking At The Phillies
The Phillies finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.
They last made the World Series in 2022.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most talented rosters in the MLB.That said, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series.Recently Acquired Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free AgentDuring the middle of the season, the Phillies went out and added Brooks […]
Recently Acquired Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent