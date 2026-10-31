Recently Acquired Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most talented rosters in the MLB.

That said, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series.

Recently Acquired Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

During the middle of the season, the Phillies went out and added Brooks Raley in a trade (via the New York Mets).

He had been in the middle of a very strong season in New York.

MLB.com wrote on August 3: “New York Mets traded LHP Brooks Raley to Philadelphia Phillies for OF John Spikerman and RHP Luke Gabrysh.”

On October 29, Raley officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Brooks Raley elected free agency.”

Raley finished the 2026 season going 5-7 with a 3.25 ERA in 61 games.

He had a 7.94 ERA in 16 games for the Phillies.

Looking At Raley

Raley was picked in the 6th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Chicago Cubs.

After Chicago, Raley had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays (before the Mets and Phillies).

Based on the way he started the 2026 season, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.

They last made the World Series in 2022.