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Recently Acquired Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Manager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most talented rosters in the MLB.

That said, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series.

Recently Acquired Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyBrooks Raley #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after the final out in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins for a 6-4 win at Citizens Bank Park on August 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During the middle of the season, the Phillies went out and added Brooks Raley in a trade (via the New York Mets).

He had been in the middle of a very strong season in New York.

MLB.com wrote on August 3: “New York Mets traded LHP Brooks Raley to Philadelphia Phillies for OF John Spikerman and RHP Luke Gabrysh.”

GettyBrooks Raley #25 of the New York Mets pitches during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On October 29, Raley officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Brooks Raley elected free agency.”

GettyBrooks Raley #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws to first base in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Raley finished the 2026 season going 5-7 with a 3.25 ERA in 61 games.

He had a 7.94 ERA in 16 games for the Phillies.

Looking At Raley

GettyBrooks Raley #25 of the New York Mets looks on after pitching during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on August 02, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Raley was picked in the 6th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Chicago Cubs.

GettyBrooks Raley #43 of the Chicago Cubs leaves the game after throwing one pitch and hitting Brian McCann of the Atlanta Braves in the 7th inning at Wrigley Field on September 20, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.

After Chicago, Raley had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays (before the Mets and Phillies).

Based on the way he started the 2026 season, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.

They last made the World Series in 2022.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recently Acquired Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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