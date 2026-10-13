Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 6-Word Post After Season

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

They lost the last game (at Truist Park) by a score of 6-2.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 1): “Atlanta takes the win-or-go-home Game 3 and will face the Dodgers in the division series. Philadelphia goes home, another disappointment in a string of them. The Braves hit three home runs, shut down Philly’s offense and now gets the defending champs.”

Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 6-Word Post

Following their season, José Urquidy made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Many things to be grateful for. 🙏🏻❤️😁⚾️”

There were over 3,000 likes on his post.

Looking At Urquidy’s MLB Career

Urquidy was acquired by the Phillies in the middle of the 2026 season.

He appeared in two regular season games for the franchise (and no playoff games).

The 31-year-old will now be a free agent this winter.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on September 17: “The Phillies have claimed RHP José Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Caleb Kilian was transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

Before the Phillies, Urquidy had spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.

The longest stint of his career came with Houston (five seasons).

In 2022, he helped the franchise win the World Series title.

Over 94 career games (71 starts), Urquidy has gone 29-18 with a 4.08 ERA.

He will be an intriguing free agent on the market.

There are always teams who are in need of pitching depth.