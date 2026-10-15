Philadelphia Phillies Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran After Early Playoff Exit

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Don Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on after a 7-0 win against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Phillies claimed Mayza off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 31, 2025. He elected free agency in the 2025-26 offseason, and the Phillies brought him back on a minor-league deal.
Before the season, the Phillies released Mayza but re-signed him one day later.
Mayza posted a 3.48 ERA over 67 1/3 innings while striking out 64 this season.
The left-hander threw a scoreless 1/3 of an inning in his lone appearance in this year’s Wild Card Series against Atlanta.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Mayza in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2017.
Mayza pitched for the Blue Jays until being released in July 2024. The New York Yankees picked him up for the rest of the 2024 season.
Mayza missed the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
In 2025, Mayza made just seven appearances with the Pirates before being claimed by the Phillies.
Throughout his nine-year career, Mayza has recorded a 3.80 ERA with 383 strikeouts over 385 2/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Philadelphia Phillies signed a nine-year Major League Baseball veteran after their early playoff exit.
Philadelphia Phillies Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran After Early Playoff Exit