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Wife Of Beloved Philadelphia Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 22: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a two run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Andrew McCutchen was once among the best players in the MLB.

He is currently a free agent after spending part of the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.

This month, McCutchen turned 40.

Wife Of Beloved Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after he hit a pinch-hit grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 23, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

McCutchen’s wife (Maria) made a heartfelt post for her husband on Saturday.

She wrote: “Andrew’s 40th🎈 There aren’t enough days to celebrate him or words to describe what he means to me.. he’s just honestly the best.🥲❤️”

Comments On Her Post

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies gestures after hitting a double in the sixth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@abbyxbennett: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GOAT 🐐”

@rebekah_elmore1225: “Happy Birthday Cutch! May you have a wonderful day and year”

@florida_sunshine336: “Happy birthday Cuz welcome to the 40 club”

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a walk-off two run home run by Luke Williams #30 , in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on June 9, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@debbieoconnellbryan: “Happy 40th Birthday 🎂 enjoy your special day and your beautiful family!”

@waltmanstephen: “Happy Birthday Cutch! A great career, blessed with children and a wonderful wife- a wonderful life.”

@themomentsbetween: “Happy Birthday, Cutch. You are missed and loved.”

Looking At McCutchen’s Time In Philly

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

McCutchen spent three seasons playing for the Phillies.

In 2024, he hit 27 home runs with 80 RBIs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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