Wife Of Beloved Philadelphia Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Andrew McCutchen was once among the best players in the MLB.

He is currently a free agent after spending part of the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.

This month, McCutchen turned 40.

Wife Of Beloved Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

McCutchen’s wife (Maria) made a heartfelt post for her husband on Saturday.

She wrote: “Andrew’s 40th🎈 There aren’t enough days to celebrate him or words to describe what he means to me.. he’s just honestly the best.🥲❤️”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@abbyxbennett: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GOAT 🐐”

@rebekah_elmore1225: “Happy Birthday Cutch! May you have a wonderful day and year”

@florida_sunshine336: “Happy birthday Cuz welcome to the 40 club”

@debbieoconnellbryan: “Happy 40th Birthday 🎂 enjoy your special day and your beautiful family!”

@waltmanstephen: “Happy Birthday Cutch! A great career, blessed with children and a wonderful wife- a wonderful life.”

@themomentsbetween: “Happy Birthday, Cutch. You are missed and loved.”

Looking At McCutchen’s Time In Philly

McCutchen spent three seasons playing for the Phillies.

In 2024, he hit 27 home runs with 80 RBIs.