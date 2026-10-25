Wife Of Beloved Philadelphia Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 22: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a two run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
@rebekah_elmore1225: “Happy Birthday Cutch! May you have a wonderful day and year”
@florida_sunshine336: “Happy birthday Cuz welcome to the 40 club”
@debbieoconnellbryan: “Happy 40th Birthday 🎂 enjoy your special day and your beautiful family!”
@waltmanstephen: “Happy Birthday Cutch! A great career, blessed with children and a wonderful wife- a wonderful life.”
@themomentsbetween: “Happy Birthday, Cutch. You are missed and loved.”
Looking At McCutchen’s Time In Philly
McCutchen spent three seasons playing for the Phillies.
In 2024, he hit 27 home runs with 80 RBIs.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Andrew McCutchen was once among the best players in the MLB.He is currently a free agent after spending part of the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.This month, McCutchen turned 40. MLB Europe @MLBEurope · Follow Happy Birthday to the great Andrew McCutchen 🎉 This happened just after he got his 2000th hit btw 🤣 […]
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