Padres Need a Joe Musgrove Backup Plan for 2027

Joe Musgrove’s October return gave the San Diego Padres a welcome reminder of what he can contribute. It did not establish how much starting work he can handle in 2027, making an alternative plan an important part of the offseason.

The difference is workload, not the significance of his comeback. A pitcher can deliver meaningful postseason outs without demonstrating the repeated starts and recovery that a full rotation assignment requires.

MLB’s postseason record lists three scoreless innings across two relief appearances, with four strikeouts. That performance supplied immediate value while leaving San Diego with a much longer planning horizon.

The Padres should prepare to benefit from Musgrove’s return while building enough depth to handle a smaller contribution if necessary.

Three October Innings Cannot Set a Season’s Workload

Musgrove’s recent regular-season record explains why the distinction matters. Baseball Savant’s career table shows 97.1 innings in 2023 and 99.2 in 2024, following 181 innings during his All-Star season in 2022.

His 2026 major league return came in the postseason after he missed the regular season. Padres On SI reported A.J. Preller’s uncertainty about his next role in October, including the possibility that San Diego would use him differently.

That report provides context for offseason planning, not a new medical update. The available information doesn’t indicate a specific innings limit or permanent bullpen assignment.

The practical question is how the Padres cover their schedule while learning what Musgrove can provide. Leaving that answer entirely to Spring Training would make the rest of the staff more dependent on one favorable outcome.

San Diego Should Price the Alternatives Before Signing

Consider an illustration rather than a projection: a pitcher making 25 starts at five innings each supplies 125 innings. If he instead makes 15 such starts, the club must find 50 additional innings elsewhere.

Those numbers do not forecast Musgrove’s season or prescribe a safe workload. They show why a rotation plan needs an answer for missed turns, not just an appealing list of names.

San Diego can address that uncertainty with additional starters, pitchers who can cover multiple innings, or depth with remaining flexibility. The best combination depends on performance, availability, and cost. For example, an extra starter could cover an opening assignment while Musgrove builds his workload, then shift into another role if the rotation stays healthy.

A capable alternative would also give the Padres room to adjust Musgrove’s assignment as evidence develops. They would have less reason to treat every setback or workload change as an immediate roster emergency.

That approach preserves the upside of his return without spending the winter counting innings he has not yet demonstrated he can supply again.

Musgrove can still become an important part of the 2027 staff. The stronger offseason plan would make his contribution valuable while keeping the team competitive if he arrives in a different form.